HIAWATHA – Over the last three years, the Linn and Benton County 4-H programs have partnered to donate over 1300 pounds of poultry to the Hawkeye Area Community Action Program (HACAP). 4-H and FFA youth take pride in donating locally-grown protein while exploring raising poultry as a hobby or an entry point to a career path.
The Iowa 4-H program has over 40 project areas that empower youth to explore their spark or area of passion. The 4-H Broiler Chick project is an initiative within the 4-H poultry project area for Linn and Benton Counties. This mentored learning experience creates access to the poultry project area, specifically meat production poultry, while positioning youth to practice animal stewardship, learn about biosecurity, and exhibit learning at a local county fair event.
With support from Interstate Grain Services of Center Point, Iowa, and the Theisen’s More for Your Community grant, youth raised poultry for donation with minimal personal cost. “The 4-H Broiler Chick Project is a shining example of 4-H bringing together resources to create opportunity for youth. The 4-H and FFA youth that participated in this project this year transformed their personal experience into a community service project that really makes a difference.” Shared Emily Damro, 4-H Youth Program Specialist serving the two counties.
The 4-H Broiler Chick project is an annual learning opportunity local 4-H and FFA members can sign up to participate in while exploring poultry production. For more information on the Iowa 4-H Youth Development program, please contact your local county ISU Extension and Outreach office or visit the Iowa 4-H website at www.extension.iastate.edu/4h.