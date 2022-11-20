VAN HORNE — Benton girls basketball tipped off its season earlier than usual on Friday, yet were still more than prepared for a top-five match-up with Davenport Assumption in a 54-34 home win.
Both teams came out cold in the first quarter, combining for 15 points, before the Bobcats buried the visiting Knights under a 22-6 run the rest of the half. This second quarter burst proved enough for Benton to cruise by in the second half 23-22 and allowing its bench invaluable minutes in the first game of 2022.
Assumption’s offense was shut down by Benton’s defense, going 0 of 12 on threes and finishing with a 28.9 field goal percentage. The Knights turned it over 16 times, 10 of those turnovers off steals split equally between junior Emma Townsley and senior Jenna Twedt. While Assumption owned a slight end on the boards (30-27), the Bobcats only turned the ball over eight times and had 14 assists on 18 made baskets, nine of them three-pointers.
Twedt stuffed the stat sheet for the Bobcats with 14 points, seven assists, five steals, four rebounds and three blocks. Junior McKenna Kramer joined her in double figures with 13 points (three triples). Junior Piper Nelson had seven points, eight rebounds and three assists. Townsley finished with seven points, five rebounds and five steals.
Benton (1-0) will face rival Center Point-Urbana during Rivalry Saturday on the Kirkwood Community College campus after Thanksgiving. The Stormin’ Pointers defeated the Bobcats 59-36 in last year’s event.