Benton’s 10th consecutive win came over county rival Vinton-Shellsburg 55-45 on Friday as the Bobcats build up for one final WaMaC West showdown with Clear Creek-Amana on Tuesday to win a WaMaC West championship.
“It’s tournament time in our minds,” Benton coach Jeff Zittergruen said. “We want to finish the season out focused and ready every night. [VS] is a scrappy team we knew would give us a good rivalry game.”
The Bobcats came out with a confident start, building off several small runs to bury the Vikettes in a 18-6 hole. Yet VS has become known for erasing large deficits, leaning on juniors Abby Davis and Ashlie Meyer to shrink Benton’s lead to three at one point. The Bobcats would hang on to a 28-23 advantage at halftime.
“Our press did not give Benton a whole lot of problems for most of the night,” VS coach Rich Haisman said. “We came out flat to start the game and let them build up an advantage. I was impressed with how we came back in the second quarter. From that point on, we controlled the game. It was just too much of a hump to get over.”
The playing field indeed was level in the second half, with the Bobcats only extending their lead by two points overall. Zittergruen noted their defense also came up short in terms of turning over VS, but also weren’t preventing the Vikettes from getting to the rim in the second and fourth quarters.
“We were just gritty enough to hold on for the win,” Zittergruen said. “We haven’t enjoyed a lot of good starts recently even with our wins. I’m seeing good basketball, but we need starts like this if we’re going to compete in our next games.”
Juniors Alyssa Griffith and Meyer each had 12 points in Friday’s loss, with junior Abby Davis chipping in eight points and junior Sophia Kreutner five points. The Vikettes are out of contention for the WaMaC West championship with last week’s 50-41 loss to Center Point-Urbana. VS (12-8) will host Williamsburg on Tuesday to end their regular season.
“We knew to win it, a team would have to have three losses at most,” Haisman said. “We’ve been close. Even tonight, we played good basketball for three quarters. I’m going to have to find ways to get us off to quicker starts.”
Junior Jenna Twedt led the Bobcats with 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Sophomore McKenna Kramer joined her in double figures with 10 points (three triples) and five rebounds. Sophomore Zoey Junge added nine points, six rebounds, two steals and two assists.
With this win, Benton is guaranteed at least a share of the WaMaC West championship for the second consecutive season. The Bobcats (17-3) will face Clear Creek-Amana (14-6) on Tuesday. A win over the Clippers would give Benton the outright title. A loss would lead to a three-way tie between Benton, CPU and CCA. The Bobcats were involved in a similar tie alongside CCA and VS in 2021.
“It’s an awesome accomplishment,” Zittergruen said. “As a coach, it’s outstanding to be able to break the news to them in the locker room and see their excitement. This has been a goal from the start of the season. We have a good one on Tuesday. Hopefully we come out ready to play.”