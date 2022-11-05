Nat Freeman of Cedar Rapids goes through her school day at Benton Community High School just like any student. However, the senior has her own unique talent and passion: competitive diving.
“It can be a little weird being the only person at the school who dives,” Freeman laughed. “But I also think it’s cool to talk about it when my friends ask me about it. They’ve never really seen it.”
Freeman, who dives for Cedar Rapids Kennedy, can now add four-time State qualifier to her resume, winning Thursday’s meet in Dubuque and will compete at the State Swimming and Diving Meet in Marshalltown on Friday.
“It means a lot to me to accomplish this goal,” Freeman said. “I went into this season knowing I wanted to make it my fourth time. My goal was to have fun and enjoy getting to this point, not let it stress me out.”
Freeman’s first experience at State as a freshman was eye-opening for her. She was one of six divers for Kennedy, sometimes feeling she was just “blowing bubbles” during practice. Instead, she finished 20th at State that season, returning in 2020 and 2021 to place fourth and fifth.
“By my sophomore year, I got a lot of one-on-one time,” Freeman said. “I was still scared for my first few years. I really worked on polishing my dives and visualizing them before I go. I feel that helped my mindset this season.”
Diving came to Freeman after a back injury ended her gymnastics career at 13 years old. Now, Freeman heads into Friday’s State meet seeded fourth overall, with her sights on finishing her high school career with a top three placing in the state.
“When I quit gymnastics, I wasn’t sure what to do,” Freeman said. “I wanted something to put my mind to, and diving has done that for me these last four seasons. If it weren’t for Coach Staude, I wouldn’t be where I’m at. I’m excited to go back to State one more time.”
The State Girls Diving Meet will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Friday.