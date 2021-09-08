Colin Buch and his Benton teammates knew they would be getting a great game out of rival Center Point-Urbana and they were not disappointed in the slightest.
“We had high expectations for this game,” Buch said. “CPU, Vinton, they’re our rivals.”
A physical game saw the Bobcats pull away in the fourth quarter and hand the Stormin’ Pointers their first loss of the season on Friday in their home opener.
“It was a WaMaC game,” CPU coach Dan Burke said. “These kids play each other in all other sports and have knowledge of each other. It was a slugfest that anyone could have won. We just couldn’t take advantage offensively when we had chances.”
Personal fouls hampered Benton early before a CPU fumble gave the Bobcats decent field position and a chance to put together a drive. An ineligible receiver call stopped the Bobcats short of a touchdown, with junior Nathan Rottman getting Benton on the board with a 25 yard field goal to start the second quarter.
“CPU does a lot of good things up front,” Benton coach Jeff Zittergruen said. “They’re physical and run the ball well. We had to match that. It turned out to be exactly that kind of football game.”
CPU had their opportunity to take control in the second quarter, gaining great field position in the middle of the field. The Stormin’ Pointers got deep into the Benton red zone. A couple incompletions, including a throw on 4th and 5, left CPU without score to end the half.
“We had to take advantage of that kind of field position,” Burke said. “This is stuff we harp on all the time. This was an emotional game and sometimes they make mistakes. It’s on us as coaches to be sure practice is disciplined, so we are ready for chances like this.”
The Bobcats would break through off a Will Shaw interception to put Benton on the CPU 12 yard line. Buch capped off the short drive with a keeper for the touchdown, Rottman hitting the extra point. CPU would get as close as the Benton 16 yard line in the final minutes before a turnover on downs. Benton held on for their first win of the season 10-0.
“The position battle was huge tonight,” Zittergruen said. “Our line did a good job opening up stuff for us. Special teams were a big part of us getting good position. Shaw’s interception was key for that scoring drive.”
Senior Jacob Brecht rushed for 134 yards on 24 carries, with Buch rushing for 96 yards on 17 carries and the lone touchdown of the night. Senior Lawrence Wallace had 10 total tackles, Brecht six and Shaw four and the interception that led to the winning touchdown.
CPU junior Cole Werner led the Stormin’ Pointers with 154 rushing yards on 23 carries. Senior Chase Hotchkiss had 43 yards on two receptions. Senior Collin Hoskins had 10.5 total tackles, senior Kanon Tupa seven tackles.
“I’m confident our defense played well, but Benton is tough,” Burke said. “Our defense kept us in this game. Now we have to execute better and be ready for Union.”
CPU (1-1) will be at Union (1-1) on Friday while Benton (1-1) returns home to face Marion (0-2).