Keystone Elementary Principal
As we work to prepare for another school year, Benton CSD welcomed staff back with traditional components such as the Bobcat Fight Song, an introduction of new staff, recognition to staff for their years of service, and a district update. This year, Sarah Brown Wessling added to the excitement of the first day by providing staff an inspirational message about starting the year with students and families. Sarah Brown Wessling is an Iowa educator who was the National Teacher of the Year in 2010. She spoke to staff about core values, purpose and task, affirmations, reaching out when support is needed, and providing students with a positive, connected experience at school. Staff at Benton are also preparing for the arrival of students by calibrating around building structures and routines, learning about students they’ll serve in the year to come, working with their content and grade level teams, setting up their classrooms, and planning lessons.
The first day of school for students in grades K-12 at Benton CSD is Monday, August 23. Benton CSD preschool students will have their first day of school on Tuesday, August 24. We look forward to it being a year full of positive learning experiences to create a Quality Education for a Lifetime of Learning.