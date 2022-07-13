One of the highest of highs, the lowest of lows.
Benton softball experienced both extremes in Tuesday’s Regional final at Norwalk (29-7), leading by 6-1 after five and falling victim to a five-run Warriors comeback in the seventh for a 7-6 loss to end their season shy of State for the third time in the last three seasons.
“I couldn't be prouder of them,” coach Jordon Pilcher said. “These girls have really bought in from the beginning of the season to tonight. It’s been awesome to see the improvements they’ve made defensively. We were right there all game.”
The fourth-ranked Warriors took a 1-0 lead after drawing a couple of walks and driving one runner in off an RBI double. Unshaken, senior Gabby McKee stepped up with a double, stole third and scored off an RBI single from sophomore Jaida Lyons. While Lyons flexed her own base-stealing prowess to get on third, the Bobcats couldn’t hit her in. Tie ballgame for four innings.
“I feel we got the nerves out early and learned at the plate,” Plicher said. “I was really proud that we stayed with it after they put that one one run up and came back.”
Despite facing one of the top pitchers in Class 4A in Norwalk Junior Zadie Wadle (1.46 ERA, 197 strikeouts), the Bobcats exploded offensively in the fifth innings with five hits and two errors giving five to five innings. After take a 2-1 lead off an RBI single from sophomore Emma Townsley, freshman Ana Glawe batted in Townsley and junior Madi Schulz to fire up the Benton crowd. RBIs from senior Sarah Gorkow and Lyons put the Bobcats up 6-1.
“Norwalk started making mistakes and we just continued to put pressure on them,” Pilcher said. “Awesome execution up and down our lineup. They put the ball in play hard and ran the bases aggressively. It was awesome to see.”
Norwalk responded with a run in the bottom of the inning, but momentum appeared squarely on Benton’s side, especially after the Bobcats shut out the Warriors in the sixth inning. Benton’s bats went cold the next two innings and home team Warriors had their chance to respond.
Two-run homerun, no outs. Free bases allow Norwalk to load bases and RBI singles quickly knotted the game up again. Juniors Hope Moore and Schulz each got an out, hoping to extend this game into extras. A walkoff RBI hit pierced through a gap in the Benton defense. Norwalk completed a comeback to advance to the State tournament.
“The defense was great all game long, whether it by Jaida from leftfield to Ana throwing someone out at the plate, or our infield making all kinds of heads up plays,” Plicher said. “After the homerun, it would have been nice to see us get that first out. Hopefully, we learned from that we have to stay calm and do what we do best.”
Lyons had two hits and two RBI, McKee two hits and two runs, and Glawe two RBI. Sophomore Jessa DeMoss had the loss, striking out two and walking nine. The Bobcats gave up no errors in the field, while Norwalk had five.
The Bobcats (25-16) bid an emotional goodbye to seniors McKee (57 hits, 44 RBI, 36 runs, six homeruns) and Sarah Gorkow (31 hits, 25 RBI, 22 runs, three homeruns). Pilcher praised the two seniors for their leadership and credited them for being a large part of this season’s success.
“They've been vocal, kept the dugout positive, held each other accountable and obviously their numbers speak for themselves,” Pilcher said. “I’ve only been here for their final year, but it's obvious the impact they've had on the softball program the last five years.”
Pilcher will be back next season, but so will seven starters and a dugout with a lot of potential.
“We have a lot of girls that were role players this year in the dugout that have a lot of potential to be right out there next season,” Pilcher said. “We have a couple of eighth graders coming up too and we're excited to welcome them. There’s a lot of potential if we work hard this offseason.”