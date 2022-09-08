VINTON – It was brief business at the Benton County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the Benton County Service Center conference room in Vinton.
The board approved a claim for conservation to Hansen Construction using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for $20,000.
The board approved auditor’s and sheriff’s quarterly reports.
Baylie Grubic was approved as a part-time communications specialist at the sheriff’s office.
The board approved the Benton County Urban Renewal Report.
In reports, Chairman Tracy Seeman gave an update on the radio tower project. Benton County is looking at tearing down the tower at Rodgers Park, west of Vinton.