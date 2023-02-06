The Benton Community school board and administration will be hosting the following public information sessions about the planned facility improvements and bond referendum vote for March 7, 2023:
Wednesday, February 8, 2023, 6:30 p.m. — Public Information Session — at Elberon Community Center, 106 Main Street, Elberon, IA 52225
Wednesday, February 8, 2023, 6:30 p.m. — Public Information Session — at Watkins — St. Patrick Church, 109 2nd Street, Watkins, IA 52354
Monday, February 13, 2023, 6:30 p.m. — Public Information Session — at Newhall — Main Park Pavillion, 206 3rd Avenue, Newhall, IA 52315
Posters and handouts are available at many of our school events and activities.
Please plan to attend one of these Public Information Sessions to find out more information.
Planned Facility Improvements for a March 7, 2023 General Obligation Bond Referendum
Priorities identified by the Board that may be included as part of a bond referendum are:
· Improvements at Atkins Elementary School to accommodate growth
· Heating, cooling, electrical, and safety upgrades at the High School and Middle School
· A new elementary school in Van Horne to provide modern, accessible, and adaptable facilities to support the evolving needs of the district.
If you have any questions, please contact Dr. Pamela Ewell, Superintendent at pewell@benton.k12.ia.us and/or Dr. James Biesche, Associate Superintendent, at jbieschke@benton.k12.ia.us