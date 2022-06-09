Benton baseball dropped both games in Tuesday’s doubleheader at Clear Creek-Amana 5-3, 12-2 and remain winless in WaMaC West play.
The Clippers welcomed the Bobcats to Tiffin with a three-run bomb down left field to take an early lead. An RBI double from Cael Kaestner scored junior Easton Patterson in the top of the next inning before CCA responded with another run in the third. Patterson crossed home off a single from junior Evan Daugherty in the fourth and senior Zane Frese batted in junior Blake Daugherty in seventh inning comeback attempt. Frese struck out five hitters in four innings and allowed five runs.
The Bobcats bounced back with two runs from senior Casey Gallagher and junior Lane Kaestner in the top of the first inning in the night cap. CCA was denied in the first three innings before bursting off nine runs in the fourth and capping a ten-run rule with three in the fifth. Kaestner had the loss, allowing nine runs and striking out one.
Benton (5-10) traveled to Marion on Thursday and will host Vinton-Shellsburg on Friday. The Bobcats will dedicate Anderson Ballpark in honor of coach Derek Anderson, who passed away earlier this year, before the single game at 5:00 p.m. The community and former players are welcome to attend this event.