Director of Transportation
Benton Community Schools Transportation Department, like the rest of the nation, is experiencing a school bus driver shortage. With less than one week left until the start of the 2023-2024 school year, there is still one unfilled full-time route. Additionally, substitute drivers are needed for routes or activities. Benton Community offers paid training to obtain your license and endorsements or a signing bonus for qualified drivers. Please contact Transportation Director Tim Lyons at (319) 228-8426 for details.
Another challenge facing the Transportation Department this year is students following the ID Card and Seatbelt Policy. Student ID Cards are issued to students Preschool through High School. It is VERY important that every student carries and USES their ID card with them EVERY time they board a bus. Failure to comply could result in loss of transportation privileges. When a student scans their card school administrators, and some staff can see what bus they are riding and when and where they exit. This information is vital in emergencies. Also, the Transportation Department utilizes technology that displays the location of every bus, all the time.
Benton now has 12 buses equipped with seatbelts.
Benton Community School District requires that all students riding a school district bus equipped with seat belts to wear seat belts while the bus is in a non- stationary gear. Students refusing to use seat belts create a safety concern for themselves and others and are subject to school district disciplinary actions. Repeated refusal to wear seat belts can result in suspension from bus riding privileges. (School Board Policy Code 711.15)
The BIGGEST challenge the Transportation Department faces every year is Stop Arm Violations. Each year, Benton Community Schools has 15 to 20 motorists within our district borders, drive through the Flashing Red Lights and Extended Stop Arm of a Benton Bus. When a School Bus begins to Flash its YELLOW lights located above the glass windows, motorists should slow to 20mph. When the School Bus displays the RED lights, motorists are required to STOP. As the school year begins, please become aware of school bus routes that are on your daily commute. In response to the passage of Kadyn’s Law (Senate File 2218) in March 2012, Kim Snook, former director of the Iowa DOT’s Driver & Identification Services, said, “We hope that these increased penalties and sanctions will make driver’s think twice before foolishly choosing to pass a stopped school bus. More than thinking about their own penalty, however, we hope they will remember and recognize that passing a stopped school bus threatens the life of a child. The few seconds gained is not worth risking a child’s life.” (Iowa Department of Transportation Website)