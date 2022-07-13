Benton baseball’s start to this week was a far different story than the end of last week.
After pulling off a 7-5 road win at Decorah in Friday’s first round of Districts, a meeting of Bobcats in Monday’s second round saw West Dubuque end Benton’s season 9-2.
“[Western Dubuque] has a lot of nice ball players,” coach Seth Patterson said. “They’re a tough out all the way up and down their lineup. Their starting pitcher has a great arm.”
The Bobcats saw how great that arm was as they struggled to even put the ball in play. Junior Jordan Thys drew the lone walk allowed in the first inning, but thrown out attempting to steal third base. Junior Evan Daugherty would advance to second off a sac bunt from brother Blake in the next inning, but Western Dubuque got their outs from the mound and allowed few chances for Benton to advance on base.
“They got ahead in the count constantly, throwing two or three pitches for strikes,” Patterson said. “We didn’t put enough pressure on them early offensively. When we did hit, we had too many weak fly ball for easy outs.”
Western Dubuque steadily built up their lead through five innings and threatened to ten-run the Bobcats. Senior Casey Gallagher denied an early end to his final game in a Benton uniform, getting the third out with an athletic catch off the wall out center. His play allowed the Bobcats another inning, and they took advantage. Senior Hunter Vargason scored off Western Dubuque’s only fielding error of the night. Junior Trey Schulte’s RBI single batted in sophomore courtesy runner Easton Pfiffner.
“It was good to see us battle, and get some nice base running going,” Patterson said. “Had we done that early, this game could have been a completely different story. This happens in the sixth inning of a 9-0 game. It is what it is.”
A relief pitcher for Western Dubuque ended any chance of a Benton comeback as he struck out all three batters he faced in the top of the seventh. Benton had five hits and sophomore Ryan Finn took the loss after allowing five hits and six runs in three innings.
The Bobcats say farewell to three seniors in Gallagher, Vargason and Zane Frese. Gallagher led Benton in hits (40), while he and Frese tied for most runs scored (32). Patterson stood with his seniors for awhile after the postgame huddle, enjoying the last moments he had with these players.
“I got to tell them how much we appreciated all three of them,” Patterson said. “They are leaving this program in better shape than they found it. They’ve been through a lot these last several years. They are good ballplayers, but even better people. I’m glad I got to be around them and get to know them.”
Benton will have seven starters returning next season, including junior Lane Kaestner (30 hits, 26 RBI), junior Cael Kaestner (team-leading 30 RBI), junior Jordan Thys (28 hits, 25 runs), the Daugherty brothers, sophomore Wyatt Rinderknecht and junior Easton Patterson.
“We’re gonna sit down with these returning guys in the next week and recap the season,” Patterson said. “We’ve got to figure out what our next steps are and build from it.”