Benton and Union cross country are seeing their season wind down, running at Fox Ridge Golf Course on Tuesday ahead of next week’s conference meets.
Union senior Ellie Rathe closed out an outstanding year with her eighth top finish of the season with a time of 18:31 as Union placed fifth as a team. Sophomore Lauren Youngblut also medaled with an 11th place finish with a time of 19:57, followed by freshman Amilia Condon in 27th with a time of 21:08, sophomore Sydney Anton 76th with a time of 23:22, sophomore Emily Petersen 101st with a time of 24:09.
The Benton girls finished 12th as a team behind sophomore Jaida Lyons finishing 13th with a time of 20:03. Freshman Abbie Jones was 38th with a time of 21:51, followed by freshman Haiden Moore in 63rd with a time of 22:57, sophomore Jessa DeMoss 92nd with a time of 23:50 and junior Gwen King 110th with a time of 24:59.
On the boys side, Benton finished ninth as a team as junior Trey Schulte finished fifth individually with a time of 17:07.Sophomore Isaac Morris followed followed in 48th with a time of 18:31, senior Owen Sadler 57th with a time of 18:36, sophomore Marcus Ricklefs 71st with a time of 19:08 and freshman Luke Lange in 78th with a time of 19:18.
The Union boys finished 19th as a team with freshman Kengo Uchiyama-Hansen in 80th with a time of 19:24 to lead off the Knights. Sophomore Sam Fehl followed in 87th with a time of 19:39, sophomore Wyatt Hoy 101st with a time of 20:10, junior Asher Beerman 114th with a time of 20:46 and junior Conner Prestemon 121st with a time of 21:04.
Benton will compete in one final regular season meet at North Linn on Saturday before the WaMaC Meet in Solon on Tuesday.. Union will compete in the NICL Meet in Jesup on Tuesday.