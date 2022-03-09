Spring has not yet sprung, but track didn’t wait for the change in weather as the Dickinson Relays were held on Monday and Tuesday inside the UNI Dome, drawing Benton and Union for the first competition of the season.
While team scores were not kept as school from all four classes competed, invaluable times were recorded week ahead of the outdoor season beginning at the end of this month. The following are results from all three area teams that competed:
Union sent five girls to compete in five events on Monday despite schools across eastern Iowa canceling their trip due to winter weather earlier in the day. The 4x200 team of Reagan Sorensen, Gracie Rathe, Aubrey Gates and Sydney Anton saw their relay disqualified, but got experience with handoffs and will learn from their error. Ava Mills placed 30th in the 60m hurdles with a time of 10.52, followed by Anton in 35th with a time of 10.62. Anton also ran the 200m dash, placing 59th while Rathe finished 91st in the same event. Mills was 49th in the long jump with a best of 14’. Gates was a bright spot for the Knights as she tied for fifth out of 65 girls in the high jump, clearing 5’-2”.
Benton sent eight girls between six events on Monday. The 60m dash prelims saw Laynee Armstrong finish 148th with a time of 10.18, Ashlyn Drahos 129th with a time of 9.51 and Carlie Sims 83rd with a time of 8.92. The 60m hurdles saw sisters Haiden Moore finish 84th with a time of 11.53 and Hope Moore 31st with a time of 10.57. In the 200m dash, Armstrong was 151st with a time of 34.70, Drahos 128th with a time of 31.59 and Kynzie Vollbrecht 103rd with a time of 30.67. Jaida Lyons was 57th in the 400m dash with a time of 1:08.84. Hope Moore, Vollbrecht, Sims and Kyla Voelkel placed 46th with their 4x200 with a time of 2:04.81. The 4x400 of the Moores, Lyons and Voelkel placed 29th with a time of 4:49.28.
The Bobcats were the lone boys team from the area to compete the next day, but brought along 23 athletes to compete in nine events. In the 60m dash. Aidan Thompson finished 187th with a time of 7.97, Aidan Gallery 162nd with a time of 7.81 and Easton Pfiffner 162nd with a time of 7.80. Easton Patterson was 54th in the 60m hurdles with a time of 9.69 and Colin Buch 25th with a time of 9.13.
In the 200m dash, Lawrence Wallace finished 114th with a time of 25.72, Mayson Mitchell 79th with a time of 25.13 and Sam Wallace 29th with a time of 24.18. In the 400m dash, Isaac Cretin was 162nd with a time of 1:01.16 and Easton Patterson 107th with a time of 58.25. In the 800m run, Bryton Grimm finished 164th with a time of 2:52.57, Brandon Schultz 140th with a time of 2:31.22 and Ryan Lange 122nd with a time of 2:26.50.
Benton had three throw shot put on Tuesday to break away from running events. Andrew Hudson finished 126th with a throw of 34’-3”, Brennen Blegen 68th with a throw of 39’-11” and Kyler Mahan 57th with a throw of 41’-2”.
The 4x200 relay of Carson Bruns, Malique Henderson, Aiden Harris and Jacob Brecht were 17th with a time of 1:38. Buch, Sam Wallace, Bjorn Sunesen and Harris placed 21st in the 4x400 with a time of 3:45.96. The 4x800 team of Trey Schulte, Isaac Morris, Brady Osborn and Grant Lange finished 52nd in the 4x800.
Benton will compete at the WaMaC Indoor Meet on Saturday, March 19. Union girls will host an early bird meet on March 31.