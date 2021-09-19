Benton and Union volleyball were in action Saturday in a tournament hosted by Marion, playing in separate pools and both reaching the tournament semifinals on their way to 2-2 records.
Benton opened their morning with a tall order in 4A third-ranked Xavier, falling in both sets 15-21, 13-21. Coach Mike Embretson felt the Bobcats may have still a bit sleepy to start, but had potential in the match. Senior Grace Embretson 11 assists and six digs, senior Alyssa Tegeler six kills and two aces.
“Xavier is always tough and the stigmatism of playing a team like that can take you mentally out of a game,” Embretson said. “We had our ups and downs. We have to start off strong right off the bat.”
The Bobcats bounced back with wins over 2A 12th-ranked Grundy Center 21-15, 21-18 and WaMaC rival Maquoketa 21-11, 21-7 to finish second out of their pool and advance to the semifinals. Tegeler had 18 kills and seven blocks combined in the two matches, junior libero Olivia Janss 16 digs.
“We started communicating more, which helped our passing get better,” Embretson said. “We were able to run different plays for better options attacking. We have consistent hitters and others still need catching up.”
Benton’s run came to an end at the hands of host 4A fifth-ranked Marion 21-22, 14-21. Grace Embretson had 11 assists and seven kills. While the Bobcats put up a fight in the first set, Embretson noted the team went into “scramble mode” and struggled to pass effectively in the second set.
“Marion is very consistent across their front row, which makes them a tough team to play against,” Embretson said. “A few mistakes cleaned up may have given us the match. In matches like this, one or two points can make all the difference.”
Union’s path to the semifinals was the opposite of Benton. The Knights defeated Iowa City Regina 21-14, 21-14 and then Durant 21-11, 21-8 to open their day before falling to Marion 6-21, 15-21 to finish with a 2-1 record.
“We got off to a decent start, winning the two games we should have,” Union coach Brian Jesse said. “It’s a bit frustrating to see us have a starts like that against Marion. If we’re going to compete in matches against competition like this, we have to start off stronger.”
Jesse’s words rang true in Union’s semifinal matchup with Xavier out of the opposite pool, falling to the Saints 13-21, 13-21 as the Knights struggled to put up points and stop their opponent’s runs. No stats were available in time for publication.
“It's getting to the point where we got to decide if we want to compete with those kinds of teams or are we happy beating lower teams,” Jesse said. “We have to make do when we don’t get the perfect ball thrown to us. We’re hovering on the bubble and have to make a push now.”
Benton (13-7) will travel to Marion again on Thursday and Union (10-4) will travel to 2A seventh-ranked Wapsie on Tuesday before another tournament at Monticello on Saturday.