Benton and Union girls track got in a meet on Tuesday before the weather turned sour, as the Knights placed 11th and the Bobcats 14th.
Union saw its highest placing of the evening from junior Aubrey Gates finishing second in the long jump with a best jump of 5’. In field events, sophomore Ava Mills was seventh in the long jump with a best of 14’-8.5”. Sophomore Brigitte Rohrer was seventh in the shot put with a throw of 33’-4.25”.
The Knights got points in distance events as freshman Amilia Condon was sixth in the 1,500 run and anchored the distance medley alongside sophomore Anabelle Siech, sophomore Reagan Sorensen and freshman Ruby Parson to sixth place finish. Sophomore Lauren Youngblut was seventh in the 3,000m run with a time of 12:54.
Sprints got their moment as sophomore Sydney Anton, senior Gracie Rathe, Gates and freshman Kate Carlson finished sixth in the 4x100 with a time of 54.73. Anton, Gates and Rathe were part of the relay last season as it ran at State.
The Bobcats got their start with the sprint medley of junior Carlie Sims, senior Alyssa Tegeler, freshman Ashlyn Drahos and junior Delaney Lohrer finishing eighth with a time of 2:03. Benton’s 4x800 of sophomore Jaida Lyons, junior Gwen King, freshman Abbie Jones, and senior Abby Rinderknecht were sixth with a time of 10:59. Sims, Tegeler, senior Kiah Coffin and sophomore Emma Townsley were eighth in the 4x100.
Benton got several points more from Tegeler finishing seventh in the 100m hurdles and anchored the shuttle hurdle to sixth place finish alongside junior Hope Moore, senior Janelle Morris and Coffin.
Benton’s home meet for Thursday was canceled due to weather. The Knights will travel to West Delaware on April 21.