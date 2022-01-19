Benton’s 59-36 loss to Center Point-Urbana at Rivalry Saturday back in late November stung the Bobcats, but none more than coach Jeff Zittergruen admittedly.
“Coaching-wise, we didn’t have a good plan when we first played them this season,” Zittergruen said. “We didn’t guard the perimeter very well. Defensive transition really hurt us. We had to limit easy points in our next go-around with CPU.”
Zittergruen and the Bobcats were far more prepared for their second shot at the Stormin’ Pointers in Center Point on Tuesday, leading CPU through all four quarters on their way to a 41-38 win to keep their conference title aspirations alive.
Junior Jenna Twedt led the Bobcats with 15 points, five rebounds, and two assists. Sophomore McKenna Kramer had nine points, two rebounds and two assists. Sophomore Emma Townsley finished with seven points and three assists.
Benton now finds itself in a tight race for the WaMaC West title. As of publication, five division teams have four or five wins each. While the Bobcats won’t see CPU again this season, they still will have to compete against three of those other teams-Clear Creek-Amana (at home), Williamsburg (road) and Vinton-Shellsburg (home)-if they want to repeat as conference champions.
“It’s not getting easier,” Zittergruen said. “We talked about it after the game. We have to bring that same energy when we face Williamsburg. These five teams all have the chance to win the conference title. Next month is gonna be a lot of fun and we have to be prepared every night to come out and play our best basketball.”
The Bobcats (11-3) will travel to Williamsburg on Friday, both teams having four WaMaC West under their belts. Benton won the first game of the series 55-33 in Van Horne back in December.