Grab your sword and enter the world beyond the wardrobe as Benton High School presents “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” on Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. inside the school auditorium.
“It’s a fun show we know will be popular for families,” Director Katie Nimtz said. “We want to draw more of an audience with a well-known show based on the book and movie. It’s a great fantasy escape for everyone.”
Based on the popular 1950 novel, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe follows the adventure of the Pevensie children-Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy-as they stumble upon the world of Narnia under the strict rule of the wicked White Witch. Benton students participating in the spring play are well familiar with the classic, including senior Megan Kenny as the White Witch. In her first major play performance, Kenny found herself out of her comfort zone at first, but embraced the role as the play began to take shape.
“It’s a whole new role than I’m used to,” Kenny said. “[The White Witch] is mean and demanding. I had to memorize more lines than I’ve ever had, but I get to wear a pretty dress and wear a crown.”
Senior Becca Payne plays the role of Lucy, the youngest child and the first to step into Narnia by accident. Sweet and curious, Payne has enjoyed bringing the character to life during rehearsals.
“Lucy has her way of seeing and doing things, which makes her such a fun role to play,” Payne said. “I love the interactions she has with the other characters. Everyone in the cast really slips into their character effortlessly because we know them so well.”
The set came to life with recycled Christmas trees and use of lighting to transform from winter to spring in mere moments. Costumes and face paint is used to create characters ranging from a unicorn to a lion.
“They enjoy bringing these characters to life because they’re not all just humans,” Nimtz said. “Megan and Becca have the personalities to play the characters. It’s fun to watch.”
After a couple of months practicing, dress rehearsals took place over this past week to get stage cues down, rehearse lines on stage and prepare to take their audiences into a new world.
“I hope everyone can see the hard work these kids have put into the show,” Nimtz said. “It takes you out of reality for a little while. Know how rough these last two years have been for everyone, an escape from reality is probably good for them.”