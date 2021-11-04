All-District honors were released for 3A District 4, which includes district champion Benton and Vinton-Shellsburg football.
Named to First Team All-District for Benton were: senior Jacob Brecht (RB/S), sophomore Brennen Blegen (OG/DT), senior Kyler Mahan (OG/DT), senior Colin Buch (QB/S), Lawrence Wallace (FB/LB), junior Will Shaw (TE/LB), and junior Sam Wallace (WR/CB).
Named to First Team All-District for VS were: junior Curtis Erickson (LB), junior Josh Howe (DE) and senior Caleb Rouse (DT)
Named to Second Team All-District for Benton were: senior Isaac Cretin (C/DE), junior Aidan Gallery (WR/CB), senior Mason Dellamuth (LB), and senior Aiden Harris (WR/CB).
Named to Second Team All-District for VS were: senior Taylor Anderson (DE), junior Hudson Carolan (WR), senior Max Vasquez (RB) and Benett Rickels (LB).
Named to Honorable Mention All-District for Benton were: senior Aidan Thompson (FB/CB) and senior Andrew Hudson (OT/DT).
Named to Honorable Mention All-District for VS were: senior Kaden Kingsbury (QB/DB) and senior Kale Schulte (K/TE)
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT FOR VS: Hudson Carolan, Mason Coder, Curtis Erickson, Josh Howe, Austin Kemp, Brant Ortner, Benett Rickels, Josh Wiley, Brodee Klein, Taylor Anderson, Kaden Kingsbury, Kale Schulte, Max Vasquez
TEAM ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE AWARD TEAM GPA OVER 3.0 for VS: Hudson Carolan, Mason Coder, Taylor Anderson, Joe Rosonke, Alex Funk, Kail Evans, Josh Wiley, Brodie Klein, Caleb Rouse, Ryan Carolus, Cayden Kelly, Josh Howe, AJ White, Kale Schulte, Curtis Erickson, Jesse Gray, Benett Rickels, Cooper Sanders, Kaden Kingsbury, Austin Kemp, Gabe Sanders