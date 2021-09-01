A week after their first meet was canceled, Benton and VS cross country teams finally got times down at the Williamsburg Invitational on Tuesday as tiny sprinkles contrasted last week’s heat.
Benton sophomore Jaida Lyons led all area girls with a fourth-place finish individually with a time of 20:57 in “a tough meet with good teams there,” according to Benton coach Marty Thomae. Lyons had dealt with injury at the end of her freshman season yet has started off this season with a strong time.
“Jaida looked like she did early last year,” Thomae said. “We’re hopeful we can keep her healthy and strong throughout the season.”
The Bobcats finished fifth as team as senior Abby Rinderknecht placed 20th with a time of 22:48, freshman Abbie Jones 24th with a time of 23:36, junior Gwen King 39th with a time of 24:40, freshman Haiden Moore 54th with a time of 25:33, sophomore Jessa DeMoss 61st with a time of 26:14.
“I thought everyone competed well for their first meet this season,” Thomae said. “We need more practice time together to develop. We definitely have some building blocks for a good team.”
VS senior Charlee Johnson led the girls’ team with a 36th place finish with a time of 24:34. Freshman Olivia Primrose followed in 46th with a time of 24:57, Kailey Kerkman 47th with a time of 25:00, junior Molly Haisman 50th with a time of 25:06, junior Aspen Ahrenholz in 72nd with a time of 28:32, junior Annabelle Newton in 75th with a time of 29:03 and senior Bailey Weeks in 78th with a time of 30:07.
“It was a good first meet despite training being tough with the heat this past week,” VS coach Jeff Mangold said. “Charlee ran a good race, Kailey, as well, and we have high hopes for Olivia Primrose after her first varsity race.”
The Benton boys were down their top runner in Trey Schulte for their first meet, placing eighth as a team in a competitive field of 13 full teams. Sophomore Isaac Morris led the Bobcats with a 27th place finish with a time of 19:10. Senior Owen Sadler followed in 29th with a time of 19:25, senior Brady Osborn 49th with a time of 20:22, sophomore Marcus Ricklefs 55th with a time of 20:38, junior Brandon Schultz in 68th with a time of 21:27, senior Tristan West in 69th with a time of 21:32 and freshman Luke Lange 76th with a time of 21:58.
“We were also down Ryan Lange, our fifth runner,” Thomae said. “We added point totals we generally wouldn’t with two of our top five competing, but who we had outran good races. Hopefully, we can get back to being healthy here soon.”
VS junior Elijah Blix would be the first area male athlete to cross the finish line as he took 24th with a time of 19:03. Junior Merritt Bodeker followed in 34th with a time of 19:44, sophomore Eli Page in 46th with a time of 20:11, sophomore Aldin Swanson 60th with a time of 20:44, freshman Zack Klopping 71st with a time of 21:34, junior Ian Allsup 73rd with a time of 21:47 and senior Dawson Sturtz 89th with a time of 24:07. The Vikings finished ninth overall, six points behind Benton.
“This meet had some really tough teams, like Iowa City West and Mount Vernon, but we remained competitive,” Mangold said. “Elijah ran a real good race. Zack was in his first cross country meet ever and did a great job. Everyone showed great effort and supported each other. These first few meets are about learning cross country and learning what improvements we can make going forward.”
Both programs will see each other plenty this next week at they both will compete in Grinnell on Tuesday and at Benton’s home meet on Saturday. VS will also run in La Porte City on Thursday.