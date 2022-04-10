Benton and Vinton-Shellsburg girls golf got their first action of the 2022 season alongside Solon and Columbus Catholic with the Bobcat Invite at Tara Hills on Saturday, the Bobcats finishing third and Vikettes fourth in a four-team field.
The Bobcats were led by junior Emma Schwake carding a 102 (52-50) for fifth place, yet junior Maddy Wolf was a single stroke behind with a 103 (51-52) for sixth. Sophomore Ally Furman kept the scores tight at 104 (51-53) for seventh and senior Ella Hayden at 107 (56-51) in a tie for tenth.
The Vikettes were “disappointed” in their finish, but did have some positives to take away. Sophomore Jordyn Williams finished third overall with a score of 99 (51-48), finishing as one of three athletes carding under 100 in this 18 hole tournament. Senior Aly Smith finished eighth with a score of 106 (54-52). Seniors Morgan Lang and Kate Hyland rounded out team scoring with 109 each.
“I was happy with our first of the season scores,” coach Janet Woodhouse said. “I felt the team members all played well since we’ve had such limited time practicing on the golf course. All six ladies had scores within 12 strokes of each other.”
The Bobcats will host Beckman Catholic and Center Point-Urbana on Thursday.
The Vikettes quickly turned around to host Solon and Beckman Catholic and the country club on Monday, their only home meet of the season. VS will also host West Delaware and Williamsburg on Thursday at Wildcat Golf Course.