VINTON, Iowa (Aug. 14) – Sure, the $2,000 was nice, but Tom Berry Jr. had extra motivation Sunday night at Benton County Speedway.
Berry, who already earned qualifying eligibility for the Fast Shafts All-Star Invitational in his IMCA Modified, was looking to do the same in his IMCA Stock Car for the B&B Racing Chassis All-Star Invitational.
He did just that during the Bald Tire Bash, which required drivers to use tires with a tread depth of no more than 5/32”.
Leah Wroten led throughout the early stages of the 25-lapper while Dallon Murty and Kaden Reynolds gave chase. Wroten’s pursuers became the pursued when they made their way around her and into a battle for the lead while Berry worked from a row three start.
Murty maintained the point when caution slowed action with 19 laps complete. Berry, who restarted in the second row, kept pace with Murty when racing resumed and positioned himself to steal the lead in turn four on the ensuing lap. Berry completed the slide job and then maintained the momentum on the top side to hold the lead.
Berry survived one last restart to secure the victory and All-Star Invitational qualifying eligibility. Reynolds made the pass late on Murty to finish second. Buck Schafroth was fourth.
Defending IMCA Speedway Motors Super Nationals fueled by Casey’s champion Cody Laney is getting dialed in at just the right time. And he’s doing it in a brand new car.
Laney, who was also the Friday night winner at Marshalltown Speedway in his new ride, won Sunday’s 20-lap feature for IMCA Modifieds presented by KISS Country 96.5.
Drew Janssen dominated throughout the event until rear end problems sidelined him with just a few laps to go. That left Laney, Jeff Aikey and Dallon Murty, who were in a hotly contested battle for the runner-up spot, to fight for the lead.
Laney took command over the final laps to seal the victory and $1,000 payday ahead of Aikey, Murty and Jerry Dedrick.
Kyle Olson made it a birthday to remember for his mom in the 15-lapper for IMCA Northern SportMods presented by Christie Door Company.
Olson, who started in row three, quickly went to work on the top side of the speedway. The field briefly went four-wide as they jockeyed for position at the front of the pack. Olson emerged as the race leader, remaining committed to the top side as he piulled away from the pack.
Lapped traffic allowed Dylan VanWyk to close late, however Olson won the battle in slower traffic to drive to his second win of the year. VanWyk, Tony Olson and Brady Hilmer rounded out the top four.
Bradly Graham raced to his third win of the year in the IMCA Hobby Stock 15-lapper. Graham paced the field throughout a handful of stoppages, but pulled away each time the green flag waved to score the impressive win ahead of Matt Brown, Benji Irvine and Brett Vanous.
Lukas Rick also raced to his third win of the season. Rick held off a late surge from Mitch Bielenburg to seal a $500 payday in the Super Sunday main event for IMCA Sport Compacts. Tyler Fiebelkorn finished third ahead of Steven Schmitz.
Jordan Miklas made a late pass on Parker Jones to earn his sixth win of the year in the INEX Legends presented by Legends.Direct. Michael Weber, who was also in the mix throughout the entirety of that 15-lapper, ran third ahead of Dave Eberle.
Doug Yates raced the low side to victory in a special appearance by the American Iron Racing Series (A.I.R.S.). Bart Miller, Brian Gade and RJ Lank completed the top four.