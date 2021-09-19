VS football welcomed sixth-ranked Independence by presenting their visitors with their biggest challenge of the season, falling short of an upset in Vinton 20-13 behind some major plays from the Mustangs.
“I couldn’t be prouder of this group of kids coming out with resilience against a really good football team,” coach Jim Womochil said. “The number one reason was seeing them bounce back after a mediocre performance at Columbus last week. We had players filling key spots due to injury and stepped up tonight.”
Indee got on the board three minutes into the first quarter as they flexed their offensive prowess early. VS played the opposite, draining clock and slowly making their way downfield. Their patience was rewarded as senior Kaden Kingsbury capped off the drive with a three-yard quarterback keeper to tie the game up. Moments later, Indee had their answer in senior running back Marcus Beatty breaking through for a 74 yard run, the PAT no good.
“He’s a good high school football player and we felt we had a good plan against him,” Womochil said. “You have to play good defense and not miss tackles. There’s a reason why great players are great.”
Patience again was key for the Vikings as they held the Mustangs scoreless in the third quarter and came up with plays to get back in the Indee red zone. Senior Max Vasquez tied the score once more with a three-yard run, the two point conversion to take the lead coming up short. The score marked Vasquez’s first score since suffering an ACL injury amid a breakout junior season in 2020.
“Max looked better tonight, ran with real determination,” Womochil said. “You have to give credit to our offensive line for creating some holes for him, Curtis (Erickson) and Bennett (Rickels). I like where we’re sitting with running the football.”
Once again, Beatty responded with a 70 yard touchdown run while only taking 45 seconds off the clock between the kickoff return and his score. Junior Curtis Erickson gave VS another chance to regain the lead with a stop and turnover on downs to put the Vikings on their own 37. VS put together a strong drive before a chop block call put them at 3rd and 15. An interception by Beatty sealed the deal.
“We responded so well and had something going there towards the end,” Womochil said. “I’m not going to argue the call, but that was a big call. We have more football to play ahead of us with district play starting next week to focus on.”
Vasquez ran for 89 yards on 27 carries, junior Bennett Rickels 42 yards on five carries and 43 yards on four receptions. Kingsbury threw for 68 yards on seven of 11 completion. Erickson totaled 11 tackles while junior Josh Howe and senior Caleb Rouse each had six tackles.
The Vikings (1-3) will travel to Maquoketa (0-4) on Friday to start District play.