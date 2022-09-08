Road trips for Oelwein and Wapsie Valley tonigh, while West Central and North Fayette Valley look to remain undefeated.
Oelwein (1-1) at
New Hampton (2-0)
7:30 p.m., New Hampton
Last week: Vinton-Shellsburg 48, Oelwein 0; New Hampton 36, MFL MarMac 7
Last time out: New Hampton 50, Oelwein 20, 2021
Historical matchup: New Hampton, 6-0
News and notes:
Oelwein’s Carter Jeanes and Josh Ladeburg have combined for four of the team’s five touchdowns. … Chris Rocha has three kickoffs for 111 yards and is the team’s leading kickoff returner at 42 yards on two returns. … Nine of Weston Woodson’s 11 tackles are solo; he also has 3.5 tackles for loss. … New Hampton’s Braden McShane ran for three scores in last year’s win and has four so far this season. … The Indians defense has five fumble recoveries. … Isaac Howe and Ben Tenge have two apiece.
West Central (3-0) vs. Riceville (0-3)
7 p.m., Steve Milder Field
Last week: West Central 54, Janesville 22; Tripoli 58, Riceville 16
Last time out: Riceville 56, West Central 30, 2021
Historical matchup: Riceville, 3-0
News and notes: Riceville averages 305 yards of offense. ... The Panthers’ offensive leaders in the pass and run game are both sophomores. … Kaden Kobliska averages 32 yards per kickoff return, with a 78-yards touchdown. … West Central’s Brandon Cushion leads all classes in rushing touchdowns (16), all-purpose yards (744) and two-point conversions (eight, 16 points). … He is also second among all classes in solo tackles (25). … The Blue Devils have increased their scoring output against the Wildcats two consecutive seasons (20 in 2020, 30 in 2021).
Wapsie Valley (1-1) at Grundy Center (2-0)
7 p.m., Spartan Stadium
Last week: Wapsie Valley 41, Nashua-Plainfield 6; Grundy Center 14, Dike-New Hartford 14
Last time out: Grundy Center 35, Wapsie Valley 0, 2021
Historical matchup: Tied, 3-3
News and notes: Wapsie’s Dawson Schmit has eight punt returns, tied for third among all classes. … His 83 return yards (fourth) and 10.4 per return (fifth) rank top-5 in Class A. … Casey O’Donnell’s six pass touchdowns are tied for third in Class A. … Grundy Center’s Tanner Laube has 12 kickoff returns, tied for third among all classes. … Patrick Brown III and Ryker Thoren has two sacks apiece, tied for second in Class A. … Colin Gordon has accounted for 422 of the Spartans’ 559 yards of offense.
North Fayette Valley (2-0) vs. Postville (0-2)
7:30 p.m., Ron Wymer Field
Last week: North Fayette Valley 13, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0; Jesup 42, Postville 8
Last time out: North Fayette Valley 64, Postville 0
Historical matchup: North Fayette Valley, 3-0
News and notes: Postville hasn’t won a football game since Oct. 25, 2019. … The Pirates have balance on offense, with 194 pass yards and 186 rush yards. … Harley Check has accounted for all three Pirate scores. … NFV’s Kaleb White is fourth in Class 2A with 45.3 yards per punt. … NFV has run for 467 yards this season. … Decklyn Heins has thrown for 19.5 yards per completion.
Denver (2-0) at Sumner-Fred (1-1)
7:30 p.m., Sumner- Fredericksburg
Last week: Denver 42, Union Community 7; North Fayette Valley 13, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
Last time out: Denver 37, S-F 0, 2021
Historical matchup: Denver, 6-3
News and notes: Denver’s Ethan Schoville is tied for second in 1A with six rush touchdowns, which is also good for third in offensive scores and fourth in total touchdowns. … Schoville’s seven yards per carry is fourth in the class. … The Cyclones have allowed just two scores in their last four matchups with the Cougars. … Ethan Hunt is tied for first in 1A with four sacks and tied for sixth among all classes. … Jesse Jones is tied for fourth in 1A with three sacks. … Jaymison Howard is tied for first in 1A with two fumble recoveries.