VINTON — Ryan Binkley knows what he’s up against. A total political outsider, the Texas minister and business stopped in Vinton last week as part of his 99 county “Way To Freedom” tour of Iowa, and he is fighting an uphill battle.
“We’re hoping to get on the debate stage,” the 55-year old Binkley said. “We’re hoping for a chance to bring our issues to Iowans and the American people.”
Binkley is running on the idea of balancing the budget, lowering the costs of housing, healthcare and medications, and solid immigration reform.
“My idea is that we will freeze increases on Social Security,” he said. “That it will only go up annually based on the cost of living. We need to have patent reform, which would allow drug prices to go down.
“As for immigration, we have millions of illegal aliens in the country; some who have been her for decades,” Binkley added. “Bring them out of the shadows; let them pay a fine or whatever, make them citizens, and put them on the tax rolls. It makes a lot more sense than deporting them.”
But one of the biggest areas of that Binkley wants to correct is in the perception of the Republican party in America. In his campaign commercials, he points out that in 1984, President Reagan received 59 percent of the popular vote, but since then no Republican has received even 50 percent. He also talks about the disconnect between the GOP and both big cities and college students.
“Republicans don’t have a message for the cities,” Binkley said. “If we go down to downtown Des Moines, and we go right in the heart of downtown, where people are really struggling. And you go, who’s at the table with you, Republicans and Democrats? 88 percent will say Democrats. Their perception is Democrats are caring for them when the reason is because they’re the ones saying, hey, we need to give them free tuition, free health care, free, whatever. And so what’s our message? I don’t think we have one. We haven’t walked downtown, spoke to those people and asked about what’s going on, about what we can do for them.
“College students want leaders who are transparent,” he added. “They want leaders who are trying to get things done. In our party right now, all we’re doing is fighting with each other and we’re getting nothing done. Who is going to support that. College students are idealists, and right now, we’re not.”
Binkley is still working hard to get on the Miwaukee debate stage a week from Wednesday.