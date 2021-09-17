Happy autumn! The first day of fall is Wednesday, Sept. 22. This time of year reminds me of high school football games and a stop for those wonderful caramel apples at the Candy Box (which many of us called “taffy” apples!)
Josie Walrath is known for her artistic and creative talents. She decorates the monthly birthday and anniversary board at the Senior Dining Center at the Plaza and used to provide favors for the special holiday events observed by the seniors there. In her spare time, when she isn’t working on puzzles, she creates decorations and favors. For various occasions. She showed her latest arrangement, a fall themed one, a little wagon filled with fall foliage, to the coffee group the other morning. I borrowed it and displayed it at our sorority meeting. The wagon is a small brownie pan, painted orange, with a black handle made from a spatula and jar lid wheels. It is adorable…especially when it is filled with miniature pumpkins and colorful foliage. Decorators and those with artistic instinct could use the idea for other seasons.
Wednesday the Senior Dining Center participants honored Norma Stewart for her Sept. 16 birthday at breakfast and lunch with cards, gifts, the birthday song, cupcake and candle. The celebrant provided breakfast pizzas, bacon and sausage, and banana bread at breakfast, and ice cream and cookies at lunch. Twenty helped her celebrate.
Birthday wishes to Duane Olsen, Sept. 25, and Dee Brandt, Sept. 29, also Senior Dining Center participants.
Happy Sept. 24 birthday wishes to cousin Norman Nabholz; Sept. 25; friend and neighbor Bobby Newton; and Sept. 29, Marybeth Jaggard.
Happy 71st wedding anniversary wishes Sept. 19 to Anna Mae and Paul Ryan. Happy anniversary wishes Sept. 27 to Keith and Vicki Jarchow.
Remember, Hootenanny every Friday unless other wise announced from 6-9 p.m. at the Coliseum, and Farmers Market every Friday from 8-11 a.m. and Monday, 3-6 p.m., behind the Log Cabin in Orville Christophel Park, east of the Coliseum.
Speedy recovery to Deb K., and to C.J. H. who hurt his leg in a “mishap” Monday.
Thanks to Ginny and Diane and Charlie Smith for the peppers! And to Janice Lynne for the deserts!
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Tom Hamilton, Randy “Joe” Bush, Myrna Ohl, Deb Arthur, Dick Egan, Frances Reen and all who have lost loved ones. It was good to visit with the Egan girls, Mary Ann and Birdie, Wednesday. Dick was a good friend to Jim.
Have a beautiful week. Stay well!