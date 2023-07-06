VINTON- Blank Park Zoo brought its animal ambassadors to the Vinton Public Library last Thursday, much to the wonder and excitement of area kiddos.
Children and their parents filled in the children’s section of the library for the opportunity to learn more about animals and their habitats.
The presentation featured animals like a Black Silkie Hen and a Kenyan Sand Boa Snake, the last of which caused quite the stir in the group. The handler held a question and answer style discussion, with many curious kids asking questions about their eating, sleeping, hunting and playing habits.
The event was brought to the Vinton Public Library through the “Zoo To You” program.
From Blank Park Zoo’s website:
“Our mission is to inspire an appreciation of the natural world through conservation, education, research and recreation. Blank Park Zoo brings this inspiration to you through “Zoo to You” programs, with our engaging and memorable education experiences. Our Zoo to You programs include zoo artifacts and sometimes even live Ambassador Animals!”