INDEPENDENCE – Monday morning the Buchanan County Supervisors certified Brad Bleichner as the winner of the special election to fill the position of Mayor for the City of Independence. Monday evening Bleichner was sworn in by City Clerk Susi Lampe and was handed the gavel by Mayor Pro Tem John Kurtz.
Among the first tasks facing the Mayor will be to find a new City Manager. The Council formally accepted Al Roder’s resignation effective Tuesday, August 16. His last in the office will be August 12. Roder has accepted a position with the City of Byron, Minn. The Council will discuss options at their Committee of the Whole (COTW) meeting Monday. They may appoint an interim City Manager until a permanent City Manager is hired. They may also choose to hire a search firm to assist with the selection process.
In other Council business:
- Buchanan County Economic Development Director Lisa Kremer introduced Rob Heilmann as the new Tourism Director. Heilmann addressed the Council, giving a little biographical information.
“I am from the ‘good’ side of Fairbank,” he said jokingly, “the Buchanan County side.”
Heilmann also shared a conversation he had just before the meeting with a couple Depot visitors asking about Independence and it’s amenities.
- Kremer also introduce Molly Hocken. Hocken works for both Economic Development and the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce. Hocken’s prowess with promoting local events via social media was noted. Hocken stated she has a passion for promoting the county, the community, and highlighting the growth of area manufacturers.
- Kremer also handed out a report of activities and possible grants. One grant she is pursuing is to be applied to a county-wide housing study. The study is a five-year follow up and will cost $17,000. The grant may cover half. Kremer asked the Council if they would kick in $2,000. Mayor Bleichner said the Council will discuss it at the COTW Monday. Kremer stated grant applications are due September 1 and matching funds must be available by then.
- The Council set Monday August 22 for a public hearing to discuss the Low to Moderate Income (LMI) Homeowner Repair Program. The maximum project amount is currently $10,000 per residence/applicant. The Council has already received five applications. Details will be discussed at the August 22 hearing.
- The Council held the first reading of a new Loading Dock ordinance. The ordinance, Code Section 69.30 — Emergency Parking/Loading Zones, states, “The City Council may from time to time designate by ordinance the location of emergency parking/loading zones within any given street. In such emergency parking/loading zones parking is limited to ten (10) minutes.” The first zone proposed will be, “From the intersection of 1st Street East and 4th Avenue NE on the east side going north to the first driveway to the east.” (i.e. next to Scooters.) The Council passed the first reading.
- Brian Crawford with Crawford Engineering gave updates on the Highway 150 project and the Liberty Trail project. Crawford felt both projects were ahead of schedule.
Reports
- City Manager Al Roder stated the Iowa DOT is preparing for a Highway 150 corridor study and needs input. He also said the Independence School Board would like to meet with the Council, possibly on August 4 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss School Resource Officer options.
- City Clerk Susi Lampe stated she is working with the City Attorney on possible Code updates impacted by laws enacted by the Iowa Legislature.
The Council adjourned at 5:49 p.m.