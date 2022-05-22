Thank goodness Alyssa Tegeler decided she likes jumping hurdles.
The Benton senior excelled in the events while at Belle Plaine, including a Class 1A championship in the shuttle hurdle with the Plainsmen. But she also fell in the 100m hurdles last season, only fueling her to come back and try harder. Not to mention, she moved up two classes and qualified for two hurdle events at State this season.
“It’s definitely redemption,” Tegeler said. “I knew it would be more difficult and I’d have to put in the work to get back. I’m so glad I did.”
Tegeler joined a rebuilding shuttle hurdle relay in 2022. Seniors Kiah Coffin and Janelle Morris, along with junior Hope Moore, had built up experience last season when injuries hit the relay early. Coach Marty Thomae saw the returning members work with coach April Lange in the offseason to improve. The results: a second place finish at their own home qualifying meet on May 12 to punch their ticket to the Blue Oval.
“They all got strong in the weight room over the offseason, became better athletes,” Thomae said. “These kids were really determined to make it to State without having to wait for an At-Large bid. Alyssa, Kiah and Janelle really put Hope in a good position to anchor them to second place.”
Upon qualifying, the quartet enthusiastically celebrated while the home crowd, a sea of Benton Blue in the stands, cheered for the first Bobcat girls qualifier of the day.
“I could hear the whole crowd and I felt exhilarated,” Tegeler said. “I’ve gotten to know these girls so well and we feel like a family. We all just hugged each other. It was the best feeling ever.”
The shuttle hurdle would place 11th at State with a time of 1:09.79 on Thursday, short of moving on to Saturday’s finals. But the girls all had exhausted smiles on their faces after the race.
But State wasn’t over for Tegeler. She ran in the 100m hurdles on Friday, coming in seeded 17th, and finished with a PR of 15.72 for eighth overall and qualified for finals on Saturday.
“I just was going to run my race,” Tegeler said. “I didn’t think I’d qualify for finals. But I felt really confident going into Friday. When I saw my time, I did wonder if I had a shot at finals.”
Once more, Tegeler hit a PR of 15.67 to finish eighth in “an extremely fast final” on Saturday to cap off her track career.
“Alyssa went in not thinking about making finals, but just going for her best,” Thomae said. “She PRed twice at State. I think the whole experience was exciting for her.”
The Bobcats will have to rebuild their shuttle hurdle relay next season with three graduating. The good news is most other relays don’t have to fill that many holes next season. According to Thomae, a lot of athletes went down to Drake Stadium to watch their teammates compete at State, and he hopes that inspires them to work to a “bigger, better season” in 2023.