Monday, June 12, 2023, at Marion
Benton 9, Marion 1
BC 151 020 0 – 9
M 000 100 0 – 1
Benton had 10 hits against Marion (13-4) in the first game. Jordan Thys was 2 for 2 with one RBI. Lane Kaestner was 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Wyatt Rinderknecht was 1 for 3. Cael Kaestner was 1 for 3, with two RBIs. Easton Patterson had one RBI. Ryan Finn was 2 for 4 with one RBI. Blake Daugherty was 1 for 3. Casey Gessner had one RBI. The team had four walks and one strikeout. Benton had two errors. Lane Kaestner threw for seven innings, allowed seven hits, 1 earned run, walked one and struck out six. Benton had two errors. Marion also had two errors.
Marion 7, Benton 6
BC 001 230 000 000 – 6
M 201 012 000 001 – 7
Benton had seven hits in the second game. Rinderknecht was 2 for 6 with a double. Cael Kaestner was 1 for 6. Patterson was 1 for 4 with one RBI. Ryan Finn was 1 for 4. Drew Fillenworth was 1 for 4 with two RBIs. Casey Gessner had a double. The team had five walks and nine strikeouts. They had four errors. Finn threw for 3 2/3 innings, allowed three hits, three runs (two earned), walked two and struck out three. Fillenworth threw for two innings, allowed four hits, three runs (one earned), walked three and struck out one. Thys took the loss, throwing for six innings, allowing no hits, one run, hitting three batters, walking three and striking out nine.
Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Grinnell
Grinnell 4, Benton 3
BC 100 020 0 - 3
G 100 003 x - 4
The Bobcats had three hits. Thys was 2 for 2. Rinderknecht was 1 for 3 with one double and one RBI. Cael Kaestner and Patterson had one RBI each. They had seven walks and two strikeouts. The team had three errors. Rinderknecht threw for six innings, allowed six hits, four earned runs, walked two, hit one batter and struck out five.
Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Van Horne
Benton 5, West Liberty 3
WL 020 010 0 - 3
BC 003 200 x - 5
Benton (17-7) had four hits in the non-conference game against West Liberty (10-6). Rinderknecht was 2 for 4. Fillenworth was 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Cody Wright was 1 for 3. Jordan Thys and Lane Kaestner had one RBI each. Benton had four walks and six strikeouts. The team had two errors. Adam Roos threw for five innings, allowed three hits, one run, and struck out five for the win. Colby Lennie threw for two innings, allowed two hits, two earned runs, walked three, hit one batter and struck out for.
Benton hosts South Tama (2-11) on Thursday, June 15, 2023, for a doubleheader. Friday they host West Branch (3-13) on Friday, June 16, 2023, for one varsity game.