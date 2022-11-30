VAN HORNE — Less than 48 hours after scoring 22 points in a loss to Center Point-Urbana, Benton basketball came back to life offensively with a solid 66-43 win over Mid-Prairie on Tuesday.
“It was good to see us shoot the ball better tonight,” coach Jeff Zittergruen said. “I thought we had a pretty good rhythm offensively. We had good balance in our scoring. We’re at our best when we move the ball effectively and everyone gets involved.”
Both teams traded buckets in their non-conference matchup, with Benton maintaining a lead above Mid-Prairie throughout the first half as senior Jenna Twedt and junior McKenna Kramer put up 21 of Benton’s 29 points.
“We weren’t solid in what we wanted to accomplish defensively in the first half,” Zittergruen said. “We know we can be better on that end. Playing lazy is not something we can do going forward.”
The Bobcats were able to separate themselves from the Golden Hawks in the third quarter as juniors Piper Nelson and Emma Townsley got in the scoring mix. Benton continue to force its opponent to cough up the ball at a high rate, including three steals by Nelson. Offensively, the Bobcats assisted on 21 of their 22 made field goals.
“The other night (vs CPU), I don’t think we ever got to a point where we felt comfortable,” Zittergruen said. “Credit CPU for that. But once we started seeing shots go in tonight, our confidence level rose.”
Twedt led the Bobcats with 21 points, four assists and three rebounds. Kramer’s 12 points all came off made threes, also adding two steals and two assists. Townsley had 11 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Nelson added nine points and six rebounds.
The Bobcats (2-1) traveled to Regina Catholic on Thursday and will host Mount Vernon on Tuesday.