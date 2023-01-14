The Bobcat boys saw a lead evaporate after bakers game and the girls were unable to keep up with Independence on Friday during Benton bowling’s senior night.
Independence 2421, Benton boys 2392
Murphy Glawe 131 154 285
Gage Offill 138 177 315
Brandon Schultz 136 167 303
Cade Volesky 155 149 304
Nathan Rottman 144 190 334
Ethan Hepker 150 196 346
Independence 2382, Benton girls 1858
Destiny Lindsey 151 113 264
Anna Pisch 101 86 187
Cali Nolte 122 130 252
Sydney Rupp 114 83 197
Janessa Bries 158 119 277
Brooke DeRycke 119 130 249
The Bobcats will bowl at Benton on Friday.