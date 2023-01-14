Benton bowling seniors 2023

Benton recognized nine senior bowlers on Friday at Turner Hall before facing Independence. Front row: Anna Pisch, Destiny Lindsey, Brooke DeRycke, Sydney Rupp. Back row: Nathan Rottman, Brandon Schultz, Gage Offill, Murphy Glawe, Ethan Hepker.

 By CJ Eilers/sports@vintonnewspapers.com

The Bobcat boys saw a lead evaporate after bakers game and the girls were unable to keep up with Independence on Friday during Benton bowling’s senior night.

Independence 2421, Benton boys 2392

Murphy Glawe 131 154 285

Gage Offill 138 177 315

Brandon Schultz 136 167 303

Cade Volesky 155 149 304

Nathan Rottman 144 190 334

Ethan Hepker 150 196 346

Independence 2382, Benton girls 1858

Destiny Lindsey 151 113 264

Anna Pisch 101 86 187

Cali Nolte 122 130 252

Sydney Rupp 114 83 197

Janessa Bries 158 119 277

Brooke DeRycke 119 130 249

The Bobcats will bowl at Benton on Friday.