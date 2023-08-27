VAN HORNE — It kind of depended on what side to the field you sitting on.
The west side of the Bobcat Stadium was pretty much the happiest place on Earth Friday night, while the east side, not so much.
The Benton Community Bobcats went over, around and through the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings, 49-0 in the football season opener for both teams. The Bobcats rode an 11-carry, 164-yard rushing, three touchdown performance of senior quarterback Owen Tjelmeland to a first half lead of 35-0 and never looked back from there.
“I thought we came out and played aggressively from the get go,” said Benton co-head coach Jeff Zittergruen. “We got a group up front this year that are going to have to be physical and on the point of attack and I thought we really established that in the first drive and continued to carry it forward.”
The Vikings on the other hand spent most of the first half trying to get out of first gear, totaling a negative three yards in the first 12 minutes. And most of the damage came from Bobcat All-Stater Brennen Blegen. The 6-3, 290-pounder confounded the Vikes offense at every turn.
“They’re nice physical football team and defensively they had a kid (Blegen) that really took away everything we wanted to do,” said Viking coach Jim Womochil. “We tried double-teaming him, we tried running away from him but we couldn’t handle him.”
After the ‘Cats forced a Viking punt, they drove a short field with Tjelmeland carrying four yards for the touchdown. Before the quarter would end, Carson Bruns scored on a two-yard run, and Tjelmeland added his second score on a 54-yard run.
It was this kind of night for the Vikings: Darian Schneider blasted a 65-yard punt early in the second quarter that was downed on the Benton two. On the next play, Tjelmeland ran around left end for 47 yards.
“We ask a lot of our quarterbacks and I thought Owen’s reads were really good tonight,” said Zittergruen. “And, you know, you could tell in the open field he had the chance to be pretty explosive. And you saw him do that tonight.”
The Vikings managed a couple of drives late. On the first play of the fourth quarter, a fourth-down pass was swatted away, then later in the fourth, a Viking fumble resulted in an 85-yard scoop and score by Ryan Koeher that brought the final count to 49-0.
Along with Tjelmeland’s performance, Bruns carried 12 times for 80 yards and a TD, and Brenden Heying six times for 76 yards and a pair of TDs. Benton had 348 yards rushing, along with 55 yards passing to finish with 407 yards in total offense.
Zach Stabb paced the Viking offense, going 10 of 23 passing for 82 yards, while rushing 13 times for 53 yards. Landon Osborn had 25 yards on five carries, while Brant Dickinson had 10 carries for 24 yards. Alex Bramow had four catches for 57 yards.
“It wasn’t our best performance tonight,” Womochil said. “Hey, I’ve haven’t given up; we still got a lot of good things that could happen this season. So we’ve got to get better and Week Two.”
The Bobcats will be back on the home field Friday night as they host Marion, while the Vikings will host Tipton at Karr Athletic Complex.