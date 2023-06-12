VINTON — The Benton Community Bobcats could done a Burger King commercial Thursday.
They had it their way.
The Bobcats (15-5) scored 27 runs, banged out 21 hits and took advantage of some Vinton-Shellsburg mistakes to take a 13-1, 14-3 WaMaC West sweep of the Vikings (1-12).
The tone was set early as Coach Seth Patterson’s club scored nine in the top of the first inning, then closed out the win in five innings. Blake Daugherty and Wyatt Rinderknecht had two hits apiece for the ‘Cats.
It was more Rinderknecht in the second game, as the junior banged out three hits — including a pair of doubles — and drove in four runs to pace the offense. Easton Patterson pitched four innings of shutout ball, striking out seven along the way.
Coach Cody Robertson’s Vikings were on the road Monday night against South Tama. They return home Thursday to take on West Delaware in a twinbill beginning at 5:00 p.m.