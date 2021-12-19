In a meeting of winless teams, Benton came out on top of Vinton-Shellsburg on Friday 68-49 in this season’s first county rivalry matchup.
“Benton and Vinton kids have grown up playing against each other in baseball, football and all their sports,” Benton coach Larry Carlson said. “They have familiarity and healthy competition with one another. You can throw the records out because it will usually be a good game no matter what.”
VS, who has won the last three meetings, came into Friday’s matchup with a different squad than last season. Both squads were searching for their first win of the season and seemed evenly matched for the first half. Benton took a 31-25 lead into halftime, but it was anyone’s game.
“We would go on a little run and then [Benton] would answer it,” VS coach Joe Johnson said. We were a bit overzealous and got ourselves into foul trouble in the first quarter. Even with some of our guys sitting on the bench with two or three fouls, the guys who came off the bench did a good job tonight maintaining it close.”
Benton’s offense continued to produce in the second half while their defense held the Vikings in check. Steals and deflections led to transition baskets for the Bobcats. Junior Evan Daughterty helped string together several small runs to extend their lead as foul trouble kept VS from mounting an aggressive comeback.
“You’ll look at the box score and see Evan shot it very well, but a lot of those points were teammates getting steals and finding him,” Carlson said. “Offensively, having Owen Tjelmeland running things gave other guys a chance to get to their spots. Aiden [Harris] and Noah [Franck] were big for us offensively. It’s hard to defend when three guys are scoring.
Daughterty’s career night saw him total 27 points, four rebounds and three steals. Harris finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Franck had 12 points and three rebounds.
“We’re still trying to figure out who we are a little bit defensively, but I like how we’ve improved in our understanding from last year,” Carlson said. “You could say this win is a springboard, but I think it’s all part of our progression. Kids are starting to figure things out. They’re starting to trust one another more.”
VS sophomore Cameron Dunbar came off the bench with 21 points and five rebounds. VS junior Benett Rickels also had a career game with 15 points, nine assists and five boards.
“Benett doesn’t play at point guard, but he’s a guy who can create for others,” Johnson said. “Tremendous game for him. Cam shot the ball efficiently and was a reason why we had our best night offensively of the season. We have to put that offense with good defense in one night for a better night.”
VS (0-6) traveled to Iowa Valley on Monday. Benton (1-5) will travel to Center Point-Urbana (2-5) on Tuesday.