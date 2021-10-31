Fate dealt Benton football a hard hand as quarterback Colin Buch was ruled out for the postseason after an injury during Senior Night, but the Bobcats came into Friday’s playoff game hosting Independence determined to shut down the Mustangs’ Marcus Beatty and protect home field.
“He’s a special running back,” coach Jeff Zittergruen said. “He has great vision, hard to contain. He’s the real deal and Indee is a really good team.”
Junior Aidan Gallery stepped up at quarterback for Benton, but the focus came down to the matchup of explosive running backs in Independence’s Beatty and Benton’s Jacob Brecht, the number one and number in Class 3A in terms of rushing yards. The Benton defense struggled to keep Beatty in check as he put up 319 yards and three touchdowns. The Independence defense, on the other hand, was able to limit Brecht tremendously.
“They took Jacob out with what they were doing scheme-wise,” Zittergruen said. “That was tough for us. The wind also played a factor in our passing game.”
The Bobcats were able to execute in the fourth quarter as Gallery found senior Aiden Harris in the endzone for Benton’s lone score. Recovering the onside kick, Benton looked to do more damage, but an interception by Beatty and later 47 yard touchdown run put the Mustangs up 26-6 for a final score.
Benton ended its season 8-2 and won their third District championship in four seasons. The Bobcats were able to host home games this season after last year’s derecho left Bobcat Stadium in disrepair during the 2020 season.
“There’s so much I can say about this senior group,” Zittegruen said. “They dedicated themselves to doing things the right way all the way back in January. Tonight’s loss is going to sting, but they had a great senior season. They have cemented themselves as a part of our tradition here.”
The Bobcats will have a tall order to fill as their senior class graduates. Gallery will be back, along with junior Sam Wallace (199 yards, 19 receptions, 30 tackles) and sophomore Carson Bruns with limited reps. Sophomore Easton Pfiffner (25.5 total tackles), junior Will Shaw (24 tackles) and sophomore Brennen Blegen (26.5 tackles) will also be back for the Bobcats.
Stats for Friday’s game were not available before publication.