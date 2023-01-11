Tuesday saw the Benton bowling team at home at Turner Hall in Keystone for the first time this season as the boys defeated Grundy Center and the girls took a loss to the JV boys team.
Benton Boys 2235, Grundy Center 1994
Murphy Glawe 117 124 241
Clayton Knight 125 114 239
Gage Offill 140 167 307
Brayden Boone 113 158 271
Nathan Rottman 164 163 327
Ethan Hepker 139 168 307
Grundy Center Boys JV 2040, Benton Girls 1793
Destiny Lindsey 81 106 187
Anna Pisch 118 130 248
Cali Nolte 108 158 266
Sydney Rupp 114 119 233
Janessa Bries 125 129 254
Brooke DeRycke 119 121 240
The Bobcats will host Independence for Senior Night on Friday.