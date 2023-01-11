Tuesday saw the Benton bowling team at home at Turner Hall in Keystone for the first time this season as the boys defeated Grundy Center and the girls took a loss to the JV boys team.

Benton Boys 2235, Grundy Center 1994

Murphy Glawe 117 124 241

Clayton Knight 125 114 239

Gage Offill 140 167 307

Brayden Boone 113 158 271

Nathan Rottman 164 163 327

Ethan Hepker 139 168 307

Grundy Center Boys JV 2040, Benton Girls 1793

Destiny Lindsey 81 106 187

Anna Pisch 118 130 248

Cali Nolte 108 158 266

Sydney Rupp 114 119 233

Janessa Bries 125 129 254

Brooke DeRycke 119 121 240

The Bobcats will host Independence for Senior Night on Friday.