Benton basketball may have swiped away the first game at Center Point-Urbana 44-38 right before break, but they knew the Stormin’ Pointers would look to even the score in Tuesday’s rematch in Van Horne.
“CPU came in and played a great game,” Benton coach Larry Carlson said. “It’s a fun, exciting game both teams learn from. We wanted to get the win tonight and we were able to persevere when that might not have been possible early in our season.”
Yet the few minutes appeared to indicate Benton was getting off to a similar start as their last meeting. Fast breaks and less-than-stellar defense from CPU led to the Bobcats taking a 12-6 lead. The Stormin’ Pointers were not about to let history repeat itself so easily, going on a 10-4 run to tie the game at 16 after one quarter.
“We came out kind of flat and didn’t come out with the intensity we wanted right from the start,” CPU coach Mike Halac said. “Credit goes to Benton. They came out aggressive on defense, confident in their shot and they were able to get those 50/50 balls in crucial situations.”
Turnovers not only limited possessions for the Stomin’ Pointers in the second quarter, but provided the Benton offense opportunities they did not pass up. The Bobcats outscored CPU 22-8 in the quarter.
“Turnovers and run out layups were our nemesis last season,” Carlson said. “Fortunately, we were able to capitalize on those tonight. We rebounded very well and moved the ball better.”
The third quarter proved relatively quiet, Benton out gaining CPU 11-9 as both teams struggled to find the bottom of the net. Yet the fact CPU was able to limit Benton was a victory in it’s own, fueling the Stormin’ Pointers to a major comeback in the final quarter. CPU played at the tempo it wanted and prevented Benton from getting any more fast break points.
“We turned the ball over way too much tonight and once we settled that error, we could run at the tempo we like,” Halac said. “We were able to do some nice things offensively.”
The damage done in the second quarter proved too much to overcome as Benton managed to ice the game at the line just as the lead shrank to three.
“[CPU] has good shooters who got going late,” Carlson said. “Their defense forced us to play a little faster than we wanted to. We were fortunate to build enough cushion and make plays at the end.”
CPU was led by junior Easton Tupa with 17 points (5-9 threes), two rebounds and two assists. Senior Kanon Tupa joined him in double figures with 10 points and three rebounds. Senior Gabe Hansen had five points and two rebounds.
“This is a much improved Benton team compared to the first time we saw them,” Halac said. “I feel we improved from the first time as well. Our goal is to see that improvement continue and peak come playoffs.”
Junior Evan Daugherty led three Bobcats in double figures with 15 points, followed by sophomore Owen Tjelmeland with 12 points and three assists, senior Aiden Harris 11 points and two assists.
“We’ve talked about our mindset and how we’re not going to be perfect,” Carlson said. “I won’t say we played excellent basketball, but we made enough plays in the end. That didn’t happen last year. We gotta keep pushing. We have to keep getting better.”
Benton (4-8) will host Williamsburg on Friday and Union on Saturday. CPU (3-9) will travel to Vinton-Shellsburg on Thursday and host South Tama on Friday.