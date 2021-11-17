Benton’s gym looked a lot different from last season as girls basketball took the court against Iowa Valley in a Hall of Pride Scrimmage.
“There’s definitely a lot more people here and it’s good to see again,” coach Jeff Zittergruen said. “We had a good crowd. That’s a rather different experience to last season with it mostly being parents in the stands.”
It may have only been an exhibition game, but the Bobcats did their thing in a 64-17 thrashing of the visiting Tigers. Benton opened the second half with a 21-1 to seal the deal and hold Iowa Valley to seven points the entire half.
“I wanted to see how we responded to a full game situation,” Zittergruen said. “We were ok defensively. I feel we can do things better in the half court. I really liked our pace and how we played unselfish basketball tonight. Still need to crash the glass and get to the hoop more.”
Junior Jenna Twedt had 18 points, sophomore McKenna Kramer 16 points and sophomore Emma Townsley eight points in the win. The reserves played the entire fourth quarter as the Bobcats look to add depth to their thin lineup.
“Our five starters have a lot of varsity experience and Emma (Von Ahsen) as a freshman played a lot,” Zittergruen said. “We have to develop depth beyond that. That will be key going forward.”
Benton will open its season on Tuesday hosting Mount Vernon.