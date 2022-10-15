Benton football is a game away from returning to the state playoffs after pummeling Maquoketa 49-7 on Friday during Senior Night for the Bobcats.
“Maquoketa does a nice job throwing the football, defensively run a unique scheme that’s tough to prepare for,” Benton co-coach Jeff Zittergruen said. “We knew we had to be good in the secondary and move the football consistently.”
Senior Sam Wallace got Benton on the board halfway through the first quarter with a 22 yard run. The Bobcats fumbled on their next drive, but got the ball back with an interception by senior Isaiah Williamson. The drive would fall short of a score, yet Williamson was not done. The senior picked off another pass in the beginning of the second quarter and ran it back for a touchdown. Sparked by the play, the offense produced two more touchdowns: junior Carson Bruns on the ground and Wallace a 37 yard reception. 28-0 Bobcats at halftime.
“You gotta be happy to see a senior like [Williamson] have a memorable night and a good year like this,” Zittergruen said. “That pick six was huge for us.”
The Bobcat defense kept producing as junior Wyatt Rinderknecht also scored off a pick six. The Cardinals were able to get into the endzone off a kickoff return. Bruns would respond near the end of the third quarter with his second touchdown of the night. The reserves took over the final quarter, capped off by a touchdown run from sophomore Blayke Heying in the final seconds of the game.
“We were not clean at all to begin, and that’s something we need to work on,” Zittergruen said. “Too many stupid penalties. We’ve got to be better and prepare for next week.”
Bruns led the Bobcats with 169 yards on 21 carries and two rushing touchdowns. Heying had 110 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown, mostly coming in the final quarter. Wallace had a score in the air and on the ground in Friday’s win. Sophomore Dylan LeFebvere finished with 6.5 tackles, junior Brennen Blegen 4.5 tackles.
Benton (6-2) will travel to Central DeWitt (5-3) on Friday to finish the regular season. A win for the Bobcats would clinch a runner-up finish in their District and qualify them for the Class 3A playoffs. A loss would mean the Bobcats would have to wait overnight to see if they would qualify as one of four at-large playoff bids.