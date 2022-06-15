Benton baseball made it 3-3 for the fourth straight year as they took down county rival Vinton-Shellsburg 15-6 and 2-0 on Monday in Vinton.
VS was the first on the board sophomore Levi Ferguson singled for sophomore Owen Mullinex, followed by an RBI from junior Mason Coder to score junior Curtis Erickson. Confidence at the plate early was exactly what coach Cody Robertson wanted to see.
“Zane (Frese) is a good pitcher, so being able to put two up right away was huge to start off,” Robertson said. “Confidence is a big key for us.”
Benton had the answer in the top of second, scoring eight runs highlighted by a double from junior Cael Kaestner to drive in junior Lane Kaestner and senior Hunter Vargason. The Bobcats would extend their lead to as much as 11-2 before the Vikings battled back with four runs in the bottom of the sixth, two batted in by sophomore Zach Staab.
“The bottom of our order really made those runs possible,” Robertson said. “We’ve seen them start to be more consistent with their hitting and quitting in game situations like this. They could have easily decided to move on to game two, but instead forced a full seven innings.”
The Bobcats finished with 17 hits and Frese got the win on the mound as he struck out one and allowed two runs.
Game two came down to a pitching duel between Benton sophomore Ryan Finn and Erickson, the two allowing only five hits between each other. The nightcap remained scoreless for six whole innings. Senior Casey Gallagher was walked, junior Easton Patterson laid down a bunt. Sophomore Wyatt Rinderknecht and Cael Kaestner followed up with an RBI each. Finn won this battle as he struck out nine and walked two batters.
“Game one was a lot closer than maybe the score would indicate,” Robertson said. “I liked how we bounced back for game two. We’re getting tougher in the batter’s box and know what to hit for.”
Benton (10-11) followed up the three wins over VS with a 15-3 loss to 3A second-ranked Grinnell on Tuesday and hosted Maquoketa on Thursday. VS (0-17) traveled to Williamsburg on Thursday and will host East Marshall on Friday.