Benton basketball is a step closer to a conference championship with a 51-36 win over Clear Creek-Amana on Tuesday as the Bobcats extend their win streak to eight games.
“CCA is a very well-coached team who does a great job with their player and ball movement on offense,” coach Jeff Zittergruen said. “They defensively soun.
The 4A seventh-ranked Clippers came into Van Horne fresh off a recent 50-40 win over Vinton-Shellsburg and seeking their third WaMaC win before break. Benton, third ranked in 3A, pulled out to a 14-10 lead after one quarter and senior Jenna Twedt extended the lead to a 32-21 lead at halftime.
“We were able to move the basketball early in the game and alot girls were able to make shots, which built our confidence,” Zittergruen said.
Twedt would finish with 25 points, including four of Benton’s 10 made threes. The Clippers finished zero of 14 from distance. 12 of Benton’s 16 made baskets were assisted on, led by five dimes from junior Emma Townsley along with eight points and seven rebounds. Junior McKenna Kramer added nine points.
“We caught them on a struggling shooting night, but I thought we did a good job of executing a defensive plan of our own,” Zittergruen said. “Our girls did a great job of being physical with their post players.
Benton (9-1) will resume their season on January 6 with a top-five clash at Solon. The Bobcats are 2-1 in WaMaC West play, with the bulk of their division play remaining in 2023.
“It’s great to get a win heading into break and for our girls to have a chance to rest,” Zittergruen said. “Every game is going to continue to be tough in this league and we look forward to attacking 2023.”