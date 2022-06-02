After opening the season with losses at Davenport Assumption this season, Benton softball has knocked off four-straight wins, including two on Friday at Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
The Bobcat bats wasted no time in getting hot against Cedar Rapids Washington, highlighted by an RBI triple from senior Sarah Gorkow to score sophomore Jaida Lyons, freshman Ana Glawe and freshman Hannah Greiner. Benton would get nine runs across before the third out of the first inning. The offense cooled off in the second inning and the Warriors got one run through. Eager to end this game early, Benton woke back up several Warrior errors helping them along to a 13-1 win in three innings. Three Bobcats-sophomore Emma Townsley, Lyons, Gorkow-scored two runs each.
Benton followed up with a 9-0 shutout of Burlington to end their Friday, putting up five runs in the top of the fifth. Sophomore Jessa DeMoss put on a show with three hits, three RBIs and two runs, also striking out six hitters without an error. The Bobcats also got two runs from Gorkow and junior shortstop Madisyn Schulze.
A doubleheader at Solon was postponed and was announced for a makeup on Thursday. The Bobcats (4-2) will travel to Xavier on Saturday.