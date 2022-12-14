MOUNT PLEASANT — Benton basketball extended its winning streak to six games, taking down Mount Pleasant 51-34 on Monday and winning an overtime thriller at home against Marion 58-55 on Tuesday.
The Bobcats wasted no time going up 19-1 on the road at Mount Pleasant courtesy of good ball movement and confident shooters. While Benton was never able to replicate another such dominant half, the Bobcats didn’t break a sweat or their double-digit lead through three quarters. Senior Jenna Twedt scored 14 of her 20 points in the second half. Junior McKenna Kramer scored her nine points in the first half.
“I thought our ability to get good shots early against their zone was really important,” coach Jeff Zittergruen said. “We were able to get the ball to the middle of the zone with dribble attack and kick out to open shooters who shot the ball confidently. We also did a good job defensively in the first quarter making sure we contained the dribble and forcing outside shots.”
Benton didn’t have much time to celebrate as they welcomed Marion to their gym the next night. Last season marked Benton’s first win over Marion since December of 2013, and the Bobcats were eager to repeat their success.
“It was a little bit nerve racking playing a good Marion team on a back- to-back with the long road trip on Monday,” Zittergruen said. “They are a very physical, defensively sound team and put a lot of pressure on you offensively with their ability to get to the rim and make shots. We were expecting it to be a tough game and it did not disappoint.”
The first three quarters each saw a lead change, but Benton seemed poised to pull away late in the fourth quarter. Several “mental mistakes” according to Zittergruen allowed the Wolves to come back and send the game into overtime. Twedt fouled before overtime, yet other players rose up to the challenge. Junior Emma Townsley rebounded well and made FTs to keep the Bobcats in this game. Senior Addison Phillips nailed a three-pointer with 1.2 seconds on the clock for the win.
“We got contributions from a lot of girls which ultimately led to the win,” Zittergruen said. “Emma Townsley may have had her best game in a Bobcat uniform. So happy for [Addison] because she does a great job at thriving in her role on our team. She defends well all the time and rebounds. She had been on the bench for most of overtime but when her name was called, she came in and stepped up and made a huge shot for us as a senior. It was a great overall win for our group.”
Townsley finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Twedt had 16 points, junior Zoey Junge 10 rebounds. The Bobcats (7-1) will end their busy week at Williamsburg on Friday.