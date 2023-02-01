VAN HORNE — How do you follow up a close girls basketball game? Why, with a tight boys basketball game, of course.
Despite an improved effort and shooting night for VS basketball compared to their earlier meeting with Benton in January, the Bobcats were able to roll out of Tuesday’s rematch 58-56 and remain in the hunt for second place in the WaMaC West.
“Hats off to Vinton for a great game,” Benton coach Larry Carlson said. “They shot the ball fearless and hung around with us when we made runs. They had obviously followed the scouting report, kept to their coach’s plan. I’m happy we were able to get it done in the end.”
Initially trailing 6-3, a Viking 11-0 run put the visiting team out front. The Bobcats cut the deficit back to 14-13 by the first quarter buzzer. The VS run would be the only one of its kind the rest of the night as the score remained within a possession, the halftime score 26-25 Benton.
“I saw no quit in these guys,” VS coach Austin Mullikin said. “Cameron Dunbar played a fantastic game. Ryan Sivola shot it well from the outside. If we could have eliminated some of Benton’s second chances in the first half, we win the game by seven.”
The second half remained a one-possession tussle, with the Bobcats unable to shrug off the Vikings and taking a slight 42-40 lead into the final quarter. Dunbar and Sivola’s shooting kept VS within reach of evening out this year’s county rivalry, scoring 36 of the Vikings 56 points.
With 30 seconds left in the game, the Vikings had the ball and nearly full shot clock to work with. VS got three looks in 18 seconds before Mullikin called timeout to refocus. VS senior Benett Rickels had the last drive of the game, but the shot rolled off the rim and the Bobcats walked away with the 58-56 win.
“Noah (Franck) got us some key offensive rebounds for us tonight and made some big shots,” Carlson said. “Evan Daugherty did some great things for us tonight. Easton Patterson played some great defense we needed that tonight.”
Dunbar finished with 22 points, three rebounds and two steals. Sivola had 14 points and two assists off the bench. Rickels may have only scored five points, but contributed heavily with eight rebounds, five steals and four assists.
“We obviously wanted this win, but I don’t think we’re a team anyone wants to play,” Mullikin said. “We are dangerous and playing our best basketball going into February. Be ready for these Vikings the next couple of weeks.”
Franck was the only Bobcat in double figures with 15 points, followed by Daugherty with nine points and junior Wyatt Rinderknecht with eight points off the bench. 12 different Bobcats played in the game, giving Benton the fresh legs they needed to continue their “up in your shorts” defense as Mullikin stated.
“The Independence game was the genesis of this,” Carlson said. “We have guys who can play for three or four quarters. They hold themselves accountable. We’re figuring out an identity and hopefully can make a run here.”
Benton (6-11) will host Center Point-Urbana on Friday and West Liberty on Monday before hitting the road again at South Tama on Tuesday. VS (3-14) host Williamsburg on Friday and travel to CPU on Tuesday.