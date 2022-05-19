Benton soccer had a goal in mind coming into 2022. Win the first postseason in program history. Wednesday gave the Bobcat their chance against Williamsburg, but were unable to come up with a golden goal and fell in penalty kicks 4-3 to end the season.
But that’s not where coach Thomas Trainer’s mind went first after the match. It went to the seniors.
“They’ve been instrumental in the 13 wins we’ve put together these two years; the best stretch in our program’s history,” Trainer said. “From day one, they’ve been in open gyms, getting others involved and making the right decisions off the field. I couldn’t ask for a better group of human beings to coach.”
Williamsburg had the first strike against Benton, which included seven of those seniors on the field. It would be a senior, Grace Embretson, that would tie the game up in the first half off a free kick. It would be a significant impact from seniors on defense that kept the Raiders from scoring the entire second half and sending the game into overtime.
“This is a different Williamsburg team than we faced earlier in the season,” Trainer said. “Their midfield gave our defense more problems. This was a very defensive game and communication was important. I’m proud of how we talked all night.”
Both defenses were tired, but remained deadlocked through two overtime periods. It came down to penalty kicks, and fortune smiled on Benton early. Senior Sam Yardley blocked the first Raiders shot, while senior Julia Biery and freshmen Tatum Schroeder and Ashlee Michels made their shots. Williamsburg came back to make the next four shots while Benton missed their next two.
“The freshmen stepped up and put their goals away, but we unfortunately couldn’t get it done,” Trainer said. “We can’t let that end define our season. Our backline was great all season and we had a lot of young players learn from the seniors. With PK’s it’s a coin toss.”
The Bobcats will say goodbye to their senior class, but return six starters in a variety of positions. Trainer said this will be an important offseason to help determine who fills in those starting spots next year, but feels confident his returning players will meet the challenge.