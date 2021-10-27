Benton volleyball’s first trip to a postseason final came to a close in a three set loss at Marion 25-14, 25-20, 25-12 to end the Bobcat’s season on Tuesday.
“These girls wanted to be the first Benton volleyball team in school history to make it to State,” coach Mike Embretson said. “That and being conference champions motivated them. Both goals were in our grasp. We saw both slip through our fingers.”
In their fourth meeting of the season with Marion, Benton attempted the same aggressive attack that had pushed them over Clear Creek-Amana last week in Tiffin. Instead, the Wolves came out the aggressors with 15 kills to Benton’s four in the first set.
“Marion came out rolling while we couldn’t get the ball where we needed for the aggressive attack we wanted,” Embretson said. “We had to stop their right side attack. It didn’t seem anything we did stopped them from getting those hits through.”
The Bobcats came out with an improved defensive effort in the second set, taking advantage of Wolves errors to keep the scores closer. Marion’s serving proved the difference in the closest set of the game.
“We were more successful overall, not just in our passing,” Embretson said. “I can’t say how many of Marion’s serves drop just past the ten foot line. They were tough to defend.”
Benton’s struggles returned in the third set, putting up only three kills in the loss. Overall, the Bobcats would finish with 13 kills, led by sophomore Piper Nelson with five. Senior Grace Embretson ended her Bobcat career with 12 assists, 13 digs and two aces. Senior Alyssa Tegeler had four kills and two blocks for the Bobcats. Seniors Janelle Morris and Sarah Gorkow also played minutes in the varsity rotation during the postseason.
“You can only ask these seniors to go out on the court and give it their best,” Embretson said. “These girls definitely did that and everything I coached them to do. They’ve been exciting to watch.”
The Bobcats finish their season 25-15 overall, one of the best records in Benton volleyball history. Their second place finish in the WaMaC West this season is also among the best in program history. According to Embretson, Tuesday’s Regional final was the first for Benton volleyball.
“These kids played with heart and determination to reach this point,” Embretson said. “Getting second in the conference hasn’t happened here in a long time. We faced a lot of tough teams in this conference, which helped prepare us for our postseason run. It was unfortunate we had to face these strong WaMaC teams before State.”
Grace Embretson, the school’s all-time career leader in assists, will leave a large hole for Benton to fill next season. Sophomore Emma Townsley got reps at setting late in the season and will likely be asked to help with that position need. While Tegeler’s graduation will take a hit on the offense, Nelson (239 kills) and junior Addison Phillips (132 kills) will be back next season on the outside. Junior libero Olivia Janss led the Bobcats with 304 digs and will be back in 2022.
“We’ve got defense back and several hitters returning along with Townsley making some big improvements this season,” Embretson said. “We’re really glad we had all this support for our community and student section this season. That’s what made this season more exciting for our players.”