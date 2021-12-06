Benton wrestling got their season off to a strong start with 10 podium finishes to place fourth as a team in the Bob Murphy Invitational at West Delaware on Saturday.
“We like going to this early season tournament to see some tough competition right out of the gate,” coach Jake Voss said. “Everyone from JV to veteran varsity kids get plenty of matches. Everybody saw good competition this weekend.”
Senior Jaiden Moore, Benton’s returning State qualifier, picked up where he left off in February with a first place finish at 126 lbs. Moore went 3-0 on the day with two pins and a 17-7 major decision over West Delaware’s Jax Miller in the championship.
While Moore would be the lone champion of the day, his teammates helped put points on the board. Jordan Thys (120 lbs), Ryan Tjelmeland (138 lbs) and Brenden Heying (145 lbs) each scored bronze for the Bobcats. Ryan Koehler (106 lbs), Luke Gehling (113 lbs), Blayke Heying (132 lbs) and Clayton Sebetka (152 lbs) all finished fifth in their respective weight classes while Mason Dellamuth (160 lbs) and Koley Kelly (170 lbs) finished seventh and eighth respectively.
“Overall, I liked how everyone competed,” Voss said. “Everyone was laying down what they’d worked on in practice. Our wrestlers are coachable. We’re one step closer to the team we want to be because of this tournament.”
Specifically, Voss wants to continue honing technique and developing growth at different weights early in the season. Benton opened their season on Thursday at Western Dubuque before the tournament, falling to the host 42-28 before defeating Cedar Rapids 51-30.
The Bobcats will next face Independence and Williamsburg in the latter on Thursday and compete in a tournament at Mid-Prairie on Saturday.