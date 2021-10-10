Forget the gift baskets. The best present given to the Benton volleyball seniors on Thursday day night came in the form of a 3-0 sweep on Independence and a second place finish in the WaMaC West.
“Our goal was to be first, but I’ll take this because the girls worked so hard for what they’ve achieved this season,” coach Mike Embretson said. “We haven’t had a Benton volleyball team finish this high in a long time. There’s only been two volleyball conference championships in school history, so this is special. This team did a good job.”
Benton’s sweep of Indee (25-23, 25-21, 25-15) marks Bobcat volleyball’s first win over the Mustangs since October 13, 2011 according to Varsity Bound. A big factor in the win was senior Alyssa Tegeler’s 18 kills and four blocks. Tegeler transferred from Belle Plaine to Benton this season and has made an impact from the start, recording over 246 kills and 46 blocks as a Bobcat.
“It’s a great environment here because everyone is so friendly,” Tegeler said. “My adjustment was easy thanks to my team. They all have great sportsmanship, are always in a good mood and I knew some of them through club volleyball. I love playing for this team.”
Senior Grace Embretson finished with 25 assists, 15 digs and five kills. Sophomore Piper Nelson had 18 digs and five kills, junior Addison Phillips 12 digs. Senior Janelle Morris also had three digs and a kill in her Senior Night start.
“We knew we had to run tempo and our defense did a heck of a job passing the ball where Grace could give the hitters a decent ball,” Embretson said. “We stressed [Indee’s] hitters and we came ready for what they threw at us offensively. This senior class really stepped up along with everyone else.”
The Bobcats finished with a 5-1 record in WaMaC West play, their only loss a five-set heartbreaker to Clear Creek-Amana earlier in the season. After finishing a tournament at Center Point-Urbana on Saturday, Benton is 21-12 as they wrap up the season with the WaMaC Conference Tournament this week. Regional play will tip off Monday, Oct. 18 at home against Grinnell (16-14).
“Being at home to start off the postseason gives the kids energy and hopefully our home crowd follows us if we win our first game,” Embretson said. “We’ll see a lot of quality volleyball teams these next few weeks. Each of these competitive games will help prepare us for the next one.”
While second in the WaMaC West is a big accomplishment in Tegeler’s eyes, her focus is to help her teammates in the conference tournament and push Benton to its first State volleyball berth in school history.
“I just think we need to communicate as a team and put in the effort and I think we can do anything,” Tegeler said. “We know the game well. We just have to continue spending time together and getting better.”