VAN HORNE — The hardest part is Coach Larry Carlson knows his Bobcats do care.
Senior Night excitement initially drove Benton basketball to a 26-17 lead in the first quarter, but visiting West Liberty slowly came back to win 56-53 on Monday night.
“They’re a group that has been competitive and stuck together,” Carlson said. “They come to practice to work hard. It hurts when we lose games like this. I knew these guys care, but we got to make plays down the stretch and help ourselves out.”
The Bobcats built up their early lead with solid ball movement and capped off with junior Owen Tjelemeland coasting to the rim for a layup before the buzzer. The opposite happened in the second quarter: limited ball movement, turnovers and the Comets outscored the Bobcats 13-5 to make it a one point lead for Benton.
“Our shooting percentage started going down, our turnovers went up and we started forcing it,” Carlson said. “That helped West Liberty get back into this game.”
While Benton owned the offensive glass (14-6) and scored two more field goals than West Liberty, the Comets were able to come back on the free throw line, shooting 11 of 17 compared to the Bobcats’s three of nine.
“We put ourselves in situations to make shots, then turned it over,” Carlson said. “We couldn’t get stops when we needed to. We flinched a little bit.”
Senior Noah Franck scored a bucket and the foul to tie the game back at 50 apiece with two minutes to go. West Liberty would take the lead again at the line. Franck would finish his senior night with 15 points, 13 rebounds and two steals. Senior Blake Daugherty had 10 points and four rebounds, Evan Daugherty nine points, three rebounds and three steals.
The Daugherty brothers, Franck, Cael Kaestner, Lane Kaestner, Easton Patterson, Derek Steffen and Tim Thompson were all recognized for their contributions to the program before Monday’s game.
“I love them,” Carlson said. “They’ve been down to the bottom of hell with how the last few seasons have gone. The ball didn’t bounce our way tonight. But the basketball universe has a way of balancing things out. If we can kind of get our head on our shoulders here a little bit, who knows what happens.”
Benton (7-13) rounded out their WaMaC West slate with a 87-65 win at South Tama on Tuesday. The Bobcats finished tied for second in the division alongside Center Point-Urbana with a 7-3 record. They’ll make a postponed game with Grinnell on Monday to end their regulars season.